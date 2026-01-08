NCB's 2025 crackdown seized 1,33,965 kg of drugs worth Rs 1,980 Cr. The agency arrested 994 traffickers, including 25 foreigners, and achieved a 66.8% conviction rate, busting major drug syndicates and dismantling global networks.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continued its unwavering resolve and operational excellence in its fight against the drug menace throughout 2025. Through sustained and aggressive nationwide enforcement efforts, the agency seized 1,33,965 kilograms of narcotic drugs valued at approximately Rs 1,980 crore.

Stepping up its action against organised drug syndicates, the NCB arrested 994 drug traffickers, including 25 foreign nationals, in 447 cases during the year in line with its firm commitment to dismantling drug networks and safeguarding society. In 2025, conviction of 265 drug offenders in 131 cases was achieved. Of them, 39 were awarded the maximum sentence of 20 years while 210 others were awarded sentence of 10 years or more but less than 20 years. A total fine of Rs. 3.3 crores was imposed on these convicts. The convicted offenders included nine foreign nationals. To further strengthen its prosecution framework, the Bureau institutionalised a robust system for monitoring trial cases at the Zonal, Regional, and Headquarters levels. This focused approach led to a rise in the conviction rate to 66.8 per cent in 2025, up from 60.8 per cent in 2024.

Key Operations and Major Busts

NCB has further intensified its multi-dimensional operations against drug trafficking through coordinated national and international operations, resulting in major seizures of synthetic drugs and illegal pharmaceuticals.

Dismantling Syndicates: Operation Crystal Fortress & Ketamelon

Key operations include Operation Crystal Fortress, under which 328 kilograms of high-quality methamphetamine were seized in Delhi. Under Operation Ketamelon, one of the largest darknet drug syndicate in India was busted, leading to the seizure of 1,127 LSD blots, 131.66 grams of ketamine and cryptocurrency worth Rs. 70 lakhs.

Targeting International Networks: Operation Med Max

Additionally, under Operation Med Max, an international pharmaceutical trafficking network spread across four continents and more than 10 countries was dismantled. The investigation began with the seizure of 3.7 kilograms of tramadol in Delhi and exposed an India-based network supplying controlled medicines to the United States, Europe and Australia through encrypted platforms, drop-shipping models and cryptocurrency.

Inter-Agency Coordination: Mumbai Cocaine Seizure

NCB Mumbai seized 200 grams of cocaine concealed inside a projector being sent to Australia via DHL courier. Subsequent detailed follow-up investigations resulted in the seizure of 11.54 kilograms of cocaine, hybrid cannabis, THC-based gummies, and drug trafficking proceeds. In this case, the kingpin was later deported.

All these operations underscore NCB's robust inter-agency coordination framework, advanced financial and digital investigation capabilities in combating physical and cyber-enabled drug trafficking networks.

Disposal of Drugs and Dismantling Labs

To send a clear and strong message to drug trafficking syndicates, special emphasis was given on the swift disposal of seized narcotic drugs. The Narcotics Control Bureau, destroyed 77,773 kilograms of narcotic drugs in 2025, valued at around Rs 3,889 crores.

During the year, the Bureau also busted six clandestine drug laboratories operating in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh. From these facilities, 110 kilograms of narcotic drugs, both finished products and substances under manufacture, were seized. These laboratories were mainly engaged in the illegal production of synthetic drugs such as mephedrone, alprazolam, ketamine, and similar substances.

Strengthening Legal and Financial Actions

In 2025, the NCB also intensified the use of the PIT-NDPS Act, with success in issuing 16 preventive detention orders by the competent authority against habitual offenders. Strong measures were taken against the illegal proceeds of narcotic drug trafficking by freezing assets worth Rs 96.69 crore in 70 cases during the year.

Enhanced International Cooperation

The Bureau also made notable progress in international cooperation, particularly in identifying and extraditing absconding accused. During the year, 14 Interpol Red Notices, 22 Interpol Blue Notices and 1 Interpol Silver Notice were issued. As a result of effective coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies, five absconding accused persons were successfully deported from the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka and Malaysia, reflecting NCB's strong global partnership in combating international narcotic drug trafficking.

National Anti-Narcotics Strategy and Conferences

The 2nd National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Heads of States and Union Territories was organised in New Delhi on 16-17 September 2025. The conference was attended by ANTF Heads from all States and Union Territories, along with stakeholders from other government departments.

Inaugurating the conference, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve for a drug-free India, stating that the fight against drugs can succeed only if NCB, the Ministry of Home Affairs, all departments of the Government of India, State Governments and ANTF teams make it their own resolve.

The two-day conference concluded with participating States and Union Territories reaffirming their commitment to effectively combat drug abuse and achieve a drug-free India by 2047. A two-day Regional ANTF conference of the 7 North-Eastern States, Sikkim and West Bengal was organised at Dimapur in November to address the special challenges of drug trafficking and drug abuse in the NE States.

Public Participation and Awareness

Citizen-Led Intelligence: MANAS Helpline

During this period, India's national anti-narcotics helpline, MANAS (Madak Padarth Nishedh Asuchna Kendra), 1933, has emerged as the country's most extensive citizen-supported narcotics intelligence platform, achieving significant operational and public outreach milestones in a short span. Operated by the NCB, the helpline received over 1.19 lakh citizen interactions, including several actionable drug-related tips. These inputs have directly contributed to the registration of NDPS cases, major narcotics seizures and the arrest of traffickers and peddlers across the country. Based on information received from MANAS, a total of 110 cases were registered by NCB and ANTF units of various States/Union Territories.

Educational and Institutional Partnerships

The agency signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Board of Secondary Education to strengthen cooperation in the field of awareness against drug abuse in CBSE-affiliated schools. The MoU aims to increase awareness and to equip Teachers/students/parents against drug abuse and its legal consequences through awareness programmes & workshops. Over 140 schools have been identified for awareness programmes, and 55 such programmes have already been organised under this collaboration, which adopts a hub-and-spoke model to ensure wider outreach among students, educators, and parents.

The year also witnessed targeted regional training initiatives, enhanced emerging-threat preparedness (including maritime routes, crypto transactions and precursor monitoring), and stronger institutional partnerships, significantly strengthening national narcotics control capabilities. A MoU was signed between NCB and Rashtriya Raksha University, Gandhinagar to bolster action against cyber-enabled and darknet-based narcotics crime. For cooperation in forensic sciences, capacity building, research, advanced analysis and technology sharing in drug law enforcement, NCB also inked a MoU with the National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar.

NCB has additionally made special efforts toward the establishment of the SCO Anti-Drug Centre (ADC) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, a long-felt need for a structured and continuous platform within the SCO framework.

Nationwide Awareness Campaigns

Besides, the NCB has also undertaken major initiatives to raise awareness against drug abuse across the country. To mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, a Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada was celebrated from June 12 to 26, in which 630 awareness-related programmes were organised, and around 33 lakh participants were sensitised.

The Nationwide Anti-Drug Awareness Campaign held on August 15-16 saw participation from 25.4 lakh people across the country. Organised in close collaboration with Central Ministries, State Governments, Union Territories, paramilitary forces, educational institutions, NGOs, youth groups and community organisations, the campaign featured street plays, skits, nukkad nataks and role-play activities at major public locations across all districts.

To spread awareness against the ill effects of drugs, NCB, in coordination with states and other stakeholders, has created an e-pledge with the title "Say Yes to life, No to drugs", which has been uploaded on the website https://pledge.mygov.in. To date, 60 lakh citizens have taken the E-pledge.

Under the Mission Drug Free Campus programme, around 200 events were organised in 2025, which registered the participation of around 32 thousand students. NCB has launched a special public awareness campaign involving spiritual leaders and social workers. In collaboration with the Spiritual organisations, a total of 25,647 Awareness programmes were also conducted, and 3,47,18,980 participants were sensitised across the country through these programmes. (ANI)