Top military leaders, including CDS General Anil Chauhan and Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, paid homage to 1971 war heroes at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Navy Day. President Murmu and PM Modi also extended their wishes to naval personnel.

Delhi observed Navy Day with solemn ceremonies today as top military leaders paid homage to India's maritime heroes. At the National War Memorial, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and other senior officers laid a wreath in honour of sailors who defeated Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Visuals from the memorial showed officers in full ceremonial uniform standing in formation, the bugle sounding in the background, and the wreath being gently placed at the monument's eternal flame, symbolising gratitude, respect and resolve.

Significance of Navy Day

Navy Day is observed annually on December 4 to commemorate "Operation Trident", the Indian Navy's surprise attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The operation marked a decisive naval victory and showcased India's growing maritime capabilities while crippling Pakistan's naval strength.

President, PM Extend Greetings

On the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Navy Day wishes to naval personnel, honouring their service to the nation. In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "Warm greetings to Indian Navy personnel, veterans and their families on Navy Day! The nation salutes the brave men and women who safeguard our maritime borders and national interests with courage, vigilance and unwavering commitment. From securing trade routes and strengthening the blue economy to leading humanitarian missions, the Indian Navy embodies discipline, compassion and responsibility."

Meanwhile, PM Modi recalled his time aboard INS Vikrant in his message on X. "Navy Day greetings to all personnel of the Indian Navy, our Navy is synonymous with exceptional courage and determination. They safeguard our shores and uphold our maritime interests. In recent years, our Navy has focused on self-reliance and modernisation. This has enhanced our security apparatus. I can never forget this year's Diwali, which I spent with Naval personnel on board INS Vikrant. Wishing the Indian Navy the very best for their endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote. (ANI)