Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the Mahakali Temple in Jasmergarh Fort, Kathua, on Navratri. He stressed heritage preservation and later held a public camp, addressing local grievances and assuring swift action on developmental demands.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday visited the historic Mahakali Temple located inside the Jasmergarh Fort in Hiranagar to pay obeisance and seek blessings on the auspicious occasion of the first Navratri.

Accompanied by members of the prominent Sant Samaj, local administration, and socio-political representatives, the Union Minister performed special prayers for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the region and the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Jitendra Singh highlighted the cultural and historical significance of the Jasmergarh Fort temple. He emphasised the government's commitment to preserving heritage sites while driving comprehensive infrastructure development across the region.

Public Interaction and Grievance Redressal

The event witnessed a large gathering of devotees and residents who welcomed the Minister with traditional enthusiasm. Following his prayers, Jitendra Singh held a public interaction camp at the venue to listen to the grievances of the local population.

Representatives from various sections of society apprised the Minister of their pressing issues, including demands related to local infrastructure, civic amenities, and developmental projects in the Hiranagar sector.

The Union Minister listened patiently to the delegations and individuals, addressing several immediate concerns on the spot by issuing direct instructions to the accompanying district administration officers. For long-term developmental demands, Jitendra Singh assured the public of swift evaluation and early redressal, reiterating the Modi government's core policy of proactive governance and citizen-centric grievance resolution.

Members of the Sant Samaj expressed their gratitude to the Union Minister for his continuous support of local cultural heritage, while the local public lauded his hands-on approach to resolving public issues directly at the grassroots level.

Funds for Religious Tourism and Border Area Development

Jitendra Singh said that funds are provided from the MP fund for preservation and development of Jasmergarh Fort, Lakhanpur Fort, Aryan Temple and Sukrala Mata Mandir. So that religious tourism may get a boost.

He added that under the PM's vision, the Hiranagar border area gets reservation, and the border area is connected with the road network and Telephone network. (ANI)