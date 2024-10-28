On Diwali, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar to visit Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah to light 'Chirag'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Tuesday will visit the iconic Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia’s Dargah in Delhi on the occasion of Diwali.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar will visit the iconic Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia’s Dargah in Delhi on the occasion of Diwali. He will visit on October 29 to light a 'Chirag' to mark 'Jashn-e-Chirag'. An invitation for the same has been sent. Indresh Kumar is the chief of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an RSS-backed Muslim group.

Indresh Kumar has been a prominent figure in the Sangh Parivar's efforts to reach out to the Muslim community.

