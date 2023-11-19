Nava Kerala Sadas: Over 2000 complaints received on day one from people in Kasaragod urging govt intervention

On the first day of Nava Kerala Sadas, over 2000 complaints were received at the grievance centre in Kasaragod. The state government has promised to solve the issue in one and a half months.

Kasaragod: Kasaragod: The Kerala government's Nava Kerala Sadas kicked off on Saturday (Nov 18) in Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod. On the first day itself, more than 2000 complaints were received at the Nava Kerala Sadas grievance counter. A large number of people arrived at the public outreach program to inform the Chief Minister and Ministers of their burning life problems and seek solutions to the problems.

On the second day, many people, including pensioners and endosulfan sufferers, came to the platform and filed complaints. The government promised to resolve the complaints within one and a half months. The Chief Minister on Sunday said that 1,908 complaints were received yesterday. He said that all these complaints will in investigated and action will be taken.

"A large number of people came to participate in the New Kerala audience. People from all walks of life came together with one mind. This is seen as a solid support to carry forward the developmental activities."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet ministers will complete the tour of the constituencies of Kasaragod district today. The Chief Minister met with the citizens of the district at 9 am. The meeting was held at Kasaragod Rest House.

The Nava Kerala Sadass, set to be held across all 140 constituencies in the state, is designed to convey the government's developmental accomplishments and upcoming initiatives directly to the public. This initiative aims to facilitate meaningful interaction between the government and the people, fostering a channel for communication and engagement regarding the state's progress and future plans. After completing the programs in various districts, the Nava Kerala Sadas will be concluded on December 23 at 6 p.m. in Thiruvananthapuram. The United Democratic Front (UDF) is boycotting the program, alleging that it is profligate amid the financial crisis.