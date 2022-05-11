National Technology Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme of the year and more

Every year, National Technology Day has a unique and distinct topic. The subject shifts in response to advancements in the field. The subject of National Technology Day 2022 is An Integrated Approach to Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future.

National Technology Day in India is an annual event held on May 11th each year. It is a day set aside to honour the accomplishments and contributions of scientists, researchers, engineers, and instructors.

Significance: National Technology Day serves to remind the people of the country's scientific achievements. It is a day to honour all those who have contributed to the advancement of science. Events will be held to commemorate the day and recognise technological advancements in several disciplines. National Technology Day honours the hard work and efforts of everyone who has contributed to our country's technical advances. National Technology Day will be honoured by the scientific community on May 11, 2022, as it is every year. Everyone will gather to enjoy the event and recognise the accomplishments.

Theme: Every year, National Technology Day has a unique and distinct topic. The subject shifts in response to advancements in the field. The subject of National Technology Day 2022 is An Integrated Approach to Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future.

History: National Technology Day was first officially observed on May 11, 1999. The primary goal of this day was to recognise scientific and technical achievements.

On May 11, India celebrated National Technology Day to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Pokhran Nuclear Tests in 1998. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the prime minister at the time, named 11 May a critical day, and National Technology Day was marked for the first time in 1999. The Technology Development Board established May 11 as National Technology Day. It is a day to honour all scientists, researchers, and engineers for their technical advances and contributions to the area.

