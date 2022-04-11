India tests anti-tank Helina guided-missile at Pokhran

The Helina anti-tank missile was launched from an home-made Advanced Light Helicopter

India has successfully tested one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world -- the Helina guided-missile system at Pokhran range in Rajasthan.

Launched from a homemade Advanced Light Helicopter, the flight test was jointly conducted by the teams of scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Army and Indian Air Force, as part of the user validation trials.

The missile was fired successfully engaging a simulated tank target. The Helina anti-tank missile system is guided by an Infrared Imaging Seeker (IIR) operating in the Lock on Before Launch mode.



"In continuation to validation trials conducted at Pokhran, proof of efficacy at high altitudes paves the way for its integration on ALH," the DRDO said.

The Helina missile system

Helina is a third-generation fire and forget class anti-tank guided missile system mounted on the Advanced Light Helicopter.

It has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as explosive reactive armour.

The targets can be engaged in direct hit mode and top attack mode as well.

The Indian Army version is known as Helina while the Indian Air Force edition is called Dhruvastra.

A day ago, the DRDO successfully tested an upgraded version of the Pinaka Mk-1 rocket system from the Pokhran deserts. In the last two weeks, 24 rocket systems were fired for different ranges.