Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday extended his greetings to journalists on the occasion of National Press Day and lauded their contribution to upholding democratic values in the country.

The Chief Minister praised media professionals for their dedication, stating that a strong and effective press is essential for the growth and strengthening of democracy. He also appreciated journalists for their commitment, integrity and fearlessness in delivering news and ensuring accountability.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all journalist colleagues, the fourth pillar of democracy, on National Press Day." https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/1989869908457631924?s=20

"For strengthening democracy, it is extremely essential for the fourth pillar to be strong and effective. I bow a million times to your commitment, hard work, and fearlessness in keeping society aware, making power accountable, and providing a platform for the voice of the people," the post read.

National Press Day is observed annually on November 16 in India to celebrate the importance of a free and responsible press in a democratic society. It is celebrated to commemorate the establishment of the Press Council of India, which acts as a regulatory body for the news media in the country.

CM Attends Dehradun Literature Festival

A day earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami participated in the Dehradun Literature Festival held at Doon International School on Mohini Road. On this occasion, he released the book 'Leading Ladies of India', authored by Venu Agrahara Dhingra.

The Chief Minister said that literature is a powerful medium for expressing emotions, thoughts, and experiences. It also plays a crucial role in fostering social and cultural awareness. He expressed hope that the 'Leading Ladies of India' would inspire readers, especially women, to move forward with confidence.

Championing Women Empowerment

During the event, CM Dhami stated that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is continually working towards empowering women. He mentioned that the demand for products made by women's self-help groups in the state is steadily increasing.

Several schemes are being implemented by the state government to empower women to become self-reliant. He added that empowering women is essential for the holistic development of society. (ANI)