On Constitution Day, BJP leaders celebrated Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas, emphasizing national duties, while Congress held 'Save the Constitution' marches, raising concerns about democratic institutions and fundamental rights nationwide.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): BJP leaders across the country on Thursday observed 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas' on Constitution Day, highlighting the importance of constitutional values, democracy and citizens' duties, while paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a programme in New Delhi, said the Constitution embodied the hopes and aspirations of the nation and was much more than an administrative guidebook for running the government. "Respecting the Constitution is a very important and proud responsibility for all Indians," Shah said, noting that the document reflected the core values of the country.

Reflecting on the period after Independence, the Home Minister said that the Constitution had for decades been treated merely as a guidebook for running the government, while efforts to instil its spirit among young people and ordinary citizens were overlooked. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with deciding in 2015 to observe November 26 every year as Constitution Day to take constitutional values to schools, colleges and citizens across the country.

"However, it is unfortunate that after Independence, an attempt was made to treat the Constitution merely as a guidebook for running the government, and the process of instilling and strengthening its spirit among the country's adolescents, youth, and citizens was forgotten. When Narendra Modi ji became the Prime Minister of this country in 2014, in 2015 he decided that every November 26 would be celebrated as Constitution Pride Day, so that the highest values of our Constitution could be carried to every school, college, and all citizens," Shah said.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a collective reading of the Constitution's Preamble and inaugurated beautification works at Lok Bhawan to mark the occasion. Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said the Constitution reminded citizens of both their democratic rights and their responsibilities towards the nation. "Our Constitution is the pride of us all. It reminds us of our rights, makes us aware of our duties, and instils in us a sense of our responsibilities toward the nation," he said.

In Patna, BJP national president Nitin Nabin said the framers of the Constitution drew inspiration from India's cultural and spiritual heritage, including the reign of Lord Shri Ram. "I feel that the framers of the Constitution drew immense inspiration from the reign of Lord Shri Ram, and I can say today that when Lord Buddha and Lord Mahavira are depicted in Parts V and VI of the Constitution, the karmabhoomi of both is our own Bihar," he said. He further said that India's cultural heritage was reflected in the Constitution's provisions. "The soul of this Constitution and its provisions were framed by carrying forward our culture and our heritage," Nabin added.

In Chennai, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw accused the Congress of not believing in the Constitution and said the NDA wanted to reiterate its supremacy to citizens. "Today is Constitution Day, Samvidhan Divas... Unfortunately, the opposition, Congress, does not believe in the Constitution; they believe in anarchy, and they believe in subverting the Constitution. We from the NDA want to re-emphasise to all citizens that the Constitution is supreme," Vaishnaw said.

In Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas. BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri extended greetings on Constitution Day and paid tribute to Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly. "Today, all of us are celebrating Constitution Day not just across the entire country, but across the whole world. On this occasion, we bow our heads at the feet of revered Babasaheb and all honourable members of the Constituent Assembly, remember them, and take an oath that we will follow the path shown by revered Babasaheb," he said.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra credited Prime Minister Modi with the decision to observe November 26 as Constitution Day and said the government's welfare initiatives reflected the spirit of the Constitution. He said the objective of ensuring equal justice and social justice for citizens, particularly those at the bottom of the socio-economic ladder, was central to constitutional values. "First of all, I extend my best wishes to countrymen on this auspicious occasion of Constitution Pride Day and thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who in 2015 notified that November 26, the day the Constitution was adopted in 1949, would be observed as Constitution Pride Day," Malhotra said. He further claimed that the Prime Minister had honoured the Constitution by launching more than 200 schemes for the country's 140 crore people.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticised the Congress over its 'Samvidhan Bachao' marches and accused the party of having undermined constitutional values during its time in power. "Congress murdered the Constitution... imposed an Emergency on the nation, stifled freedom of expression, and imprisoned countless individuals... The massacre of Sikhs and various other such incidents remain unanswered by the Congress to this day," Thakur said. He called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to acknowledge the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as a mistake and demanded an apology from the party. "Rahul Gandhi should acknowledge that the imposition of the Emergency by Indira Gandhi was a grave error. The Congress must apologise for this. He should admit that Indira Gandhi acted like the 'Hitler of India' and offer an apology for it," he said. Thakur also referred to allegations of booth capturing during the 1989 elections involving former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and criticised Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of 'vote theft'.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun said the BJP was observing Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas across the country and credited Prime Minister Modi with establishing the tradition. "BJP is celebrating Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas across the country. This is a really important day. PM Modi set down the tradition for this. Congress could have done this too, but they never thought of it," Arun said. He further alleged that the Congress had not respected the Constitution or Ambedkar. "Had Congress believed in the Constitution, Congress could have declared this day on their own. But they did not believe in this. Had they respected Babasaheb, invalid votes and fraud would not have been done. History is before us."

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers on Thursday organised 'Samvidhan Bachao' or 'Save the Constitution' marches across several states on the occasion of Constitution Day, calling for the protection of democratic values, constitutional rights and institutions. Speaking on the significance of Constitution Day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Constituent Assembly adopted the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949, which empowered every citizen of the country. He also highlighted Uttar Pradesh's contribution to the process of framing the Constitution, referring to a resolution passed by the state Legislative Assembly in October 1937. “Today is a historic Constitution Day. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Indian Constitution, which empowered every citizen of the country. We played a key role in drafting the Constitution, and Uttar Pradesh made a significant contribution to this process. In October 1937, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed a resolution calling for the repeal of the Government of India Act, 1935. This resolution was passed here in Lucknow, in the Assembly during the Congress government. It stated that India's Constitution should be framed by an elected Constituent Assembly and that there was no need for the Government of India Act, 1935...” he said.

In Dehradun, Congress leaders and workers took out a 'Samvidhan Bachao' march from the party headquarters to Lok Bhawan. Congress leader and the party's Uttarakhand in-charge, Kumari Selja, administered an oath to party workers during the programme. Senior Congress leaders said that the Constitution must be protected under all circumstances and alleged that the government was creating obstacles to democratic processes. They said people in Uttarakhand had made up their minds to restore democracy and bring a clean Congress government to the state. Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said the party had taken an oath to oppose any tampering with the Constitution and the disrespect shown towards it. "Regarding the tampering being done with the Constitution and the contempt being shown toward the Constitution, the Congress takes an oath that we will not let this happen," Rawat said. He further said, "We are marching to Raj Bhavan with a bundle of corruption... This is a storm of change, and this storm of change is not going to stop now; it is surging ahead."

In Delhi, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) organised a 'Constitution Protection March' on Constitution Day. Meanwhile, Congress West Bengal president Shubhankar Sarkar, along with senior party leaders, participated in a 'Samvidhan Bachao Yatra' from Gariahat to Hazra in Kolkata. The demonstration raised demands, including the removal of Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with other national issues. Subhankar Sarkar said the survival of the Constitution was essential for the survival of the nation and the Election Commission, which oversees the electoral process. "If the Constitution survives, the nation will survive. And if the Constitution survives, the Election Commission—the body that oversees our votes—will also remain intact," Sarkar said. He added, "With a functional Election Commission, every single citizen can cast their vote, thereby strengthening the nation. Today, votes are being stolen, and the country is being ruined..."

In Siliguri, Pradesh Congress workers took out a 'Save the Constitution Rally' to uphold constitutional values, protect democracy and safeguard fundamental rights. The rally also aimed to spread awareness about the principles enshrined in the Constitution. Darjeeling District Congress President Subin Bhowmik was among those who addressed the gathering. In Imphal, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) observed Constitution Day by organising a 'Samvidhan Raksha March' at Congress Bhawan on Bir Tikendrajit Road, with party leaders and workers in attendance. The programme began with the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution, led by former Manipur Chief Minister and MPCC president O Ibobi Singh. An oath to uphold the Constitution was subsequently administered before the statue. Addressing the gathering, Ibobi Singh said the Constitution, adopted on November 26, 1949, provides the foundation for India's democratic system. He noted that amendments had been introduced over time to address changing public requirements. Accusing the BJP government of attempting to undermine democratic principles for vested interests, Ibobi expressed concern over what he described as efforts to weaken democratic institutions and constitutional values. "Is there democracy in Manipur? Ask yourself," he said, stressing the need for citizens to remain vigilant about constitutional values and the future of democracy. He further said that safeguarding the Constitution remained important and called for greater public awareness and participation in protecting democratic principles.

Congress leaders at the programme also highlighted the importance of preserving constitutional rights and freedoms. In Jammu, a 'Samvidhan Raksha March' was taken out from BR Ambedkar Chowk as part of the nationwide call given by the All India Congress Committee (AICC). AICC General Secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir affairs, Sayeed Naseer Hussain, along with Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra, led the march. Senior Congress leaders and party workers also participated. Meanwhile, in Lucknow, Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma criticised the administration over its refusal to grant permission for a peaceful march. "This is a failure of the government, which is not allowing a democratic process to be completed. We had sought permission to take out a peaceful march, but the administration did not allow it. When you suppress people's rights, you will witness such scenes," Sharma said. Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh accused the BJP of opposing the Constitution and undermining the principles of reservation and social justice. "The BJP does not believe in the Constitution. Before Independence, it opposed the Quit India Movement in 1942. When the Constitution was framed, it opposed it, and even today, it continues to do the same. No one knows better than the BJP how to undermine the Constitution, end reservation and dismantle the concept of social justice," he said.

Constitution Day is observed every year on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. (ANI)