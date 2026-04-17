Nida Khan's lawyer in the Nashik TCS case says she's accused of hurting religious sentiments, not conversion. He clarified she was a process associate, not HR. The main accused is Danish Sheikh, and police have filed a total of nine FIRs.

Lawyer Clarifies Allegations Against Nida Khan

Advocate Baba Sayyad, representing Nida Khan in the Nashik TCS case, stated that there were no allegations of religious conversion or harassment against his client. The lawyer told ANI that Nida Khan has been named in an FIR for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. He also clarified that Nida Khan was not an HR Manager at TCS, but instead worked as a process associate.

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Advocate Baba Sayyad said, "The first complaint included sections dealing with offences of rape and hurting religious sentiments. Danish Sheikh has been made the main accused, and Nida Khan and Attar are co-accused. Police investigation revealed that other illegal activities and eight FIRs were filed."

"FIR doesn't mention forceful religious conversion, only a complaint of hurting religious sentiments. Two accused are under police custody. Their custody will end tomorrow (Saturday)," he added.

When asked about Nida Khan being called the 'mastermind,' he said, "Don't know why she is being called the mastermind. She has been named in one FIR, and the only allegation against her is of hurting religious sentiments. We will file an application in the Sessions Court in a couple of days. Nida Khan was not the HR; she was a process associate. The word 'Jihad' is a political term. FIR mentions nothing, and these words have no value in the court."

TCS Implements Work-From-Home Policy

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has asked its employees at its Nashik branch to work from home as a precautionary measure for their convenience and safety amid the religious conversion and harassment claims. Sources confirmed that the decision was taken keeping employee safety in mind.

Police Investigation Details

During the investigation, Police officials recovered approximately 78 'suspicious' call records, emails and chats exchanged between the accused. The police have found evidence of potential financial transactions, too.

A total of nine cases have been registered, with one case filed at Deolali camp police station and eight others at Mumbai Naka. (ANI)