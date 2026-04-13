Self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat of Nashik sent to judicial custody in a rape case. The ED is probing him for money laundering, extortion, and religious manipulation, uncovering multiple bogus bank accounts and fraudulent land investments.
ED Launches PMLA Investigation
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it is conducting searches under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a case involving Nashik-based astrologer Ashok Kharat and others over allegations of extortion, religious manipulation, and drug-facilitated assault on victims, including women. The case was registered at Sarkarwada Police Station in Maharashtra's Nashik district.
Details of Financial Misconduct
As per the ED, preliminary enquiries have revealed that Ashok Kharat allegedly opened multiple bank accounts with two cooperative credit societies based in Nashik district in the names of different third parties. However, he reportedly remained the nominee for all such accounts and had linked his mobile number to them, thereby maintaining operational control over the so-called "bogus accounts".
The agency further stated that Kharat allegedly sold ordinary items by projecting them as "blessed objects" with claimed divine healing powers, thereby defrauding victims and collecting substantial funds. These proceeds, along with money allegedly generated through extortion activities, were subsequently invested in various land parcels through chartered accountant Prakash Pophale and Kharat's sons, the ED said.
Background of the Sexual Assault Case
The case pertains to the arrest of Kharat, who has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman over several years under the pretext of spiritual guidance. Police said the accused allegedly exploited the complainant between 2022 and December 2025 and used intimidation and manipulation to continue the abuse.
Kharat, who is the chairman of the Shri Ishanyeshwar Temple Trust in Sinnar, was famed among several public figures. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)