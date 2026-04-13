Self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat of Nashik sent to judicial custody in a rape case. The ED is probing him for money laundering, extortion, and religious manipulation, uncovering multiple bogus bank accounts and fraudulent land investments.

ED Launches PMLA Investigation

The court has sent self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat to judicial custody till April 20 in the alleged rape case. Speaking with ANI, Advocate Shailendra Bagde said, "This was the third offence of the accused. He was in police custody for five days in that matter. The police have conducted their investigation. Since the police custody period was ending, they requested a Magistrate Custody Remand (MCR), which has been granted until April 20th, 2026. Additionally, he has been taken into custody. He will be produced in court tomorrow for a police custody remand hearing in that case."

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it is conducting searches under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a case involving Nashik-based astrologer Ashok Kharat and others over allegations of extortion, religious manipulation, and drug-facilitated assault on victims, including women. The case was registered at Sarkarwada Police Station in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

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Details of Financial Misconduct

As per the ED, preliminary enquiries have revealed that Ashok Kharat allegedly opened multiple bank accounts with two cooperative credit societies based in Nashik district in the names of different third parties. However, he reportedly remained the nominee for all such accounts and had linked his mobile number to them, thereby maintaining operational control over the so-called "bogus accounts".

The agency further stated that Kharat allegedly sold ordinary items by projecting them as "blessed objects" with claimed divine healing powers, thereby defrauding victims and collecting substantial funds. These proceeds, along with money allegedly generated through extortion activities, were subsequently invested in various land parcels through chartered accountant Prakash Pophale and Kharat's sons, the ED said.

Background of the Sexual Assault Case

The case pertains to the arrest of Kharat, who has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman over several years under the pretext of spiritual guidance. Police said the accused allegedly exploited the complainant between 2022 and December 2025 and used intimidation and manipulation to continue the abuse.

Kharat, who is the chairman of the Shri Ishanyeshwar Temple Trust in Sinnar, was famed among several public figures. (ANI)