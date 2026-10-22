Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu attended a Ravan Dahan event, linking the victory of good over evil to the fight against drug abuse. He called for a united effort from families and society to achieve a 'Nasha Mukt Tripura'.

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu highlighted the growing threat of drug abuse among the youth and called for a united effort to build a Nasha Mukt Tripura. He was attending the Ravan Dahan programme at the ONGC campus in Agartala, where he symbolically burned the effigy of Ravana and called for a society based on truth, righteousness, compassion and collective responsibility.

Symbolism of Ravan Dahan in Modern Context

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that the age-old tradition of Ravan Dahan symbolises the ultimate victory of good over evil, light over darkness and truth over falsehood. He observed that Ravana was not merely a mythological villain but a learned, powerful and devout individual who ultimately fell because of arrogance, uncontrolled desires and the belief that power placed him above Dharma.

Call for a 'Nasha Mukt Tripura'

Emphasising the relevance of the occasion in the present context, the Governor said that Tripura was progressing but continued to face challenges requiring collective determination and social responsibility. Referring to the state government's campaign against drug abuse, he said that law enforcement agencies had identified drug-related hotspots in Agartala and other areas, registered cases and arrested suppliers. However, he stressed that legal action alone would not be sufficient to eliminate the menace.

The Governor urged every family and parent to take an active role in protecting young people from addiction. He called upon citizens to speak up, intervene when necessary and ensure that vulnerable youth receive proper support and rehabilitation. He also cautioned against indifference towards social challenges, including economic hardship, the developmental needs of villages and mental health concerns. According to him, ignoring the struggles of others is a form of social failure that must be addressed through empathy and collective action.

ONGC's Role as a Corporate Citizen

Highlighting ONGC's role as a corporate citizen, the Governor said that its responsibilities extended beyond drilling sites and pipelines. He emphasised the importance of community welfare, environmental protection and sustainable development, urging the organisation to act as a partner in Tripura's journey towards inclusive prosperity.

A Call for Collective Action and a Prosperous Future

Referring to the message of the Ramayana, he said that the significance of Ravan Dahan extended beyond the burning of an effigy. The real victory of good over evil would be achieved when young people chose rehabilitation over addiction, communities rejected prejudice, and institutions used their resources and influence for the welfare of the underprivileged.

Concluding his address, the Governor called upon people to carry forward the message of Ravan Dahan in their everyday lives and work towards building a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous Tripura. He expressed hope that the blessings of Mata Durga would guide the state towards a future where righteousness and compassion prevail in every heart. (ANI)