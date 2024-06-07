Narendra Modi to take oath as PM for third time on June 9, Sunday, at 6 pm, says Pralhad Joshi

Since the election results were announced on June 4, the BJP leadership has acted swiftly to form the government and dispel any uncertainty following the verdict. The ruling party faced a setback as it lost its majority for the first time since 2014 and now requires allies' support to maintain its hold on power.

"Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time on June 9, Sunday, at 6 PM," announced BJP leader Pralhad Joshi during the NDA parliamentary party meeting on Friday.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has 293 MPs, is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and JP Nadda, have been holding discussions with allies to determine their representation in the new government, which will critically depend on their support for survival.

On Wednesday, leaders of the NDA parties held a meeting and elected Narendra Modi as their leader. The Election Commission of India announced the results on Tuesday, with the BJP securing 240 seats. Together with its allies, the NDA stands at 293 seats. Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU), which won 16 and 12 seats respectively, have extended their support to the NDA.

In the new parliament, the opposition INDIA bloc has 234 MPs, while the Congress has secured 99 seats. As the BJP prepares for the swearing-in ceremony, deliberations continue to ensure an amicable formula for the representation of allies in the new government.

