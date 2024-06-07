Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pune Porsche crash case: Police book teen's father, grandfather in suicide abetment case

    DS Kature, a construction business owner in Pune's Vadgaon Sheri, filed a complaint against Vinay Kale, citing harassment over unpaid loans that led to his son Shashikant Kature's suicide. Authorities reported that Shashikant borrowed money from Kale for construction projects.

    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    In a recent development, the Pune police have charged the father and grandfather of the teen involved in the May 19 Porsche car crash, along with three others, in a separate case related to the abetment of a businessman's son's suicide.

    DS Kature, a construction business owner in Pune's Vadgaon Sheri, filed a complaint against Vinay Kale, citing harassment over unpaid loans that led to his son Shashikant Kature's suicide. Authorities reported that Shashikant borrowed money from Kale for construction projects.

    When he could not repay the loan on time, Kale allegedly began compounding interest on the principal amount and harassing Shashikant, ultimately leading him to take his own life in January this year.

    A case against Kale was registered under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Chandannagar police station.

    During the investigation, the involvement of the accused teen's father, Vishal Agarwal, his grandfather, and three others came to light. Consequently, IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) were added to the case, said a police officer, who did not elaborate on their specific roles.

    The minor's grandfather is currently detained for his suspected involvement in the abduction and unlawful detention of their family chauffeur. The chauffeur was allegedly coerced into falsely confessing to driving during the fatal accident that killed two IT professionals in Kalyani Nagar.

    Vishal Agarwal, a real estate developer, and his wife are also in police custody for their involvement in tampering with the juvenile's blood samples. The Porsche crash occurred when the car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, collided with a two-wheeler, resulting in the deaths of the two IT professionals.

