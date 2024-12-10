'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment

Netizens are trolling Infosys founder Narayana Murthy over his recent purchase of a Rs 50 crore apartment in Bengaluru's Kingfisher Tower, questioning the contradiction between his luxurious spending and past views on simplicity and work ethics. The controversy has sparked widespread online debate.

'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 1:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

Netizens are once again taking to social media to troll Infosys founder Narayana Murthy. This time, the controversy surrounds his recent purchase of a luxurious apartment in Bengaluru’s Kingfisher Tower for a whopping Rs 50 crore.

The businessman, who is known for his views on work ethics, previously made headlines for comments on his work schedule and actress Kareena Kapoor. The latest incident has sparked a wave of reactions, with many social media users expressing displeasure over his expensive real estate acquisition.

When Infosys founder Narayana Murthy called out Kareena Kapoor

Interestingly, this is not the first time the Murthy family has bought property in Kingfisher Tower. Four years ago, his wife, Sudha Murthy, purchased an apartment in the same tower for Rs 29 crore. Now, Narayana Murthy has followed suit, buying a property worth almost double that amount.

Kingfisher Tower, located on a 4.5-acre plot, was built by the ancestors of businessman Vijay Mallya. The tower is home to several leading entrepreneurs, including Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. The building’s luxurious nature and its association with high-profile personalities have made it a symbol of elite living in the city.

Narayana Murthy’s decision to buy a Rs 50 crore apartment has caught the attention of many on social media. Users have criticized him for the extravagant purchase, pointing out the contradiction with his past statements. Murthy has often spoken about leading a simple life and the importance of compassionate capitalism. 

One user commented on the issue, saying, “Narayana Murthy wasted 3 hours to register this property. This refutes his old claim that he works 67 hours a week. Now, his employees are expected to work 10 more hours. Only then can he buy another flat in Kingfisher Tower for his grandchildren.” 

Narayana Murthy's 5-month-old grandson set to earn Rs 4.2 cr from Infosys dividend; holding reaches Rs 210 cr

Another netizen noted, “The same man who once preached simplicity and compassion now buys a lavish Rs 50 crore apartment. He even suggests that people work 70 hours a week.”

The growing online criticism has made it clear that netizens are divided on the issue, with some questioning the true essence of simplicity and work-life balance in the face of such wealth. This recent incident has sparked further debate on social media, highlighting the tension between the values of hard work and the realities of extreme wealth. 

