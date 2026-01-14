ITV Foundation's 'Namo Shakti Rath' launched in Varanasi with 20 mobile vans for free, AI-based breast cancer screening. The initiative, flagged off by MP Kartikeya Sharma, aims to provide non-invasive screening to 7.5 lakh women.

The ITV Foundation on Wednesday expanded its flagship women-centric health initiative, 'Namo Shakti Rath', in Varanasi, marking a significant step towards strengthening preventive healthcare for women through early detection of breast cancer. The expansion was formally flagged off by Member of Parliament Kartikeya Sharma, who launched 20 mobile vans dedicated to free, AI-based breast cancer screening.

AI-Powered Screening for Early Detection

The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Healthy Women-Empowered Families", which places strong emphasis on timely screening and early diagnosis as key pillars of preventive healthcare. The 'Namo Shakti Rath' campaign uses AI-enabled thermal imaging technology, a non-invasive, radiation-free and completely contactless method of screening.

Officials said the technology helps address hesitation among women, encourages wider participation, and enables detection of breast-related health concerns at an early stage.

Owing to its scale, outreach and technology-driven approach, the initiative is being described as the world's largest breast cancer screening campaign.

Reinforcing Preventive Healthcare

Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Sabha MP Sharma underlined the importance of early detection in safeguarding women's health. He said the campaign, which began in Haryana on September 17, reflects the Prime Minister's belief that timely screening can act as a life-saving shield.

Sharma noted that while schemes such as Ayushman Bharat have strengthened access to treatment, initiatives like 'Namo Shakti Rath' reinforce the most critical first step in healthcare, early identification of disease.

District Administration Pledges Support

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar thanked the ITV Foundation for bringing the initiative to Varanasi, calling it a meaningful effort towards strengthening preventive health services in the district.

Divisional Commissioner S. Rajalingam said Varanasi has become the first district in Uttar Pradesh to roll out the campaign, adding that the district administration is extending full support for its implementation.

Rajalingam said that nearly 7.5 lakh women in the district are expected to benefit directly from the initiative, with larger-scale outreach activities planned around International Women's Day on March 8. He also highlighted the crucial role of ASHA workers and ANMs in ensuring the success of the campaign at the grassroots level.

District Panchayat Chairperson Poonam Maurya said the initiative would be highly beneficial for women, particularly as many delay prioritising their own health. She informed that 11 mobile vans will operate in urban areas and nine in rural regions, all using contactless screening methods.

Launch Event and Initial Response

The launch event was attended by ITV Foundation Chairperson Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, senior district officials, health department representatives, and frontline health workers.

Screening camps were organised near the Commissioner's Office on the first day, witnessing enthusiastic participation from local women, officials said.