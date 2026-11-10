Baddi Police have formed special teams to arrest a man who allegedly opened fire on Mohammad Aslam near Ramshahar Road in Nalagarh. The suspect, identified as Sahil, fled the scene on a motorcycle, and a police investigation is underway.

Police Launch Manhunt Following Shooting in Nalagarh

The Baddi Police have constituted special teams to arrest a man accused of opening fire on another person near the Lakad Depot on Ramshahar Road in Nalagarh on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Mohammad Aslam alias Ballu, sustained gunshot injuries in the incident. According to the police, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Nalagarh Police Station. Aslam, son of Ghulam Rasool and a resident of Ward No. 7, Nalagarh, was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Nalagarh, for medical treatment.

Investigation and Search Operations

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Joginder Singh, son of Santokh Singh, a resident of village Pannar in Nalagarh tehsil, police registered a case under Sections 109 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. As per the complaint, the accused, identified as Sahil, son of Rajender Singh and a resident of Nalagarh, allegedly fired multiple shots at Aslam before fleeing the spot on a motorcycle.

Taking serious note of the incident, Baddi Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar (Vinod Dhiman, as mentioned in the press release) visited the crime scene and reviewed the situation. He also directed police officials to take immediate steps to apprehend the accused. Superintendent of Police Baddi Vinod Kumar said that "We have constituted multiple special police teams to ensure the early arrest of the accused. The teams are investigating all aspects of the incident and conducting searches at possible hideouts. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused at the earliest." Police said that the investigation into the case was in progress and teams were pursuing various leads to trace and arrest the accused.