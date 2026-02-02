AP CM Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRCP over adulterated ghee in TTD laddus, citing an NDDB report. YSRCP denied the claims. An SIT report later confirmed ghee adulteration with oils, but found no evidence of the alleged animal fat.

Naidu Slams YSRCP Over Laddu Controversy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu slammed YSR Congress Party on the alleged Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu preparation controversy, saying that his allegations of the usage of adulterated ghee were backed by the National Dairy Development Board report. Chandrababu Naidu cornered the opposition said that they are "attacking him" to cover up the laddu controversy and "politicising the Lord Venkateswara.

"A report has come regarding the Tirumala laddu controversy. We are taking steps to protect the sanctity of Tirumala. The NDDRB report has arrived... it stated that the laddu was adulterated. Even after this, a SIT was formed to submit another report, and they have reached the point of making allegations against me again," he said.

"Although I could enter through the Maha Dwaram, I go for the darshan of the Lord simply as a common devotee. They committed wrongdoing and a great sin, and now they are attacking me again to cover it up. Even Lord Sri Venkateswara is being politicised," he added.

YSRCP Rejects Allegations

This comes after YSRCP leaders rejected the allegations, asserting that claims of animal fat being used were baseless and politically motivated. YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the allegations had triggered unnecessary controversy and were even questioned by the Supreme Court.

"Regarding this allegation against animal fat in sacred laddu preparation. CM Chandrababu Naidu has created such a wild reaction that even the Supreme Court questioned how you could make such a wild allegation. An allegation without any basis. Two national institute laboratories also refuted that allegation, and they said there is no trace of any animal fat," he said

YSRCP leader Bharat Margani alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, along with his son Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, had conspired to make "derogatory and defamatory statements" about the Tirupati laddu.

"Chandrababu Naidu conspired with his son Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. They made derogatory and defamatory statements about Tirupati laddu and demeaned the divine Lord Venkateshwara Swami. He stated, and I quote, that in Tirupati laddu, animal fat is included in the preparation, where beef, pig fat, and fish oil are used. Last year, he made that defaming statement that has hurt millions of people across the globe," said YSRCP leader Bharat Margani.

SIT Investigation Findings

The CBI, acting on orders from the Supreme Court, had formed an SIT to investigate the matter. The remand report confirmed adulteration in the supplied ghee, and, according to the investigating agency, AR Dairy, Vaishnavi Dairy, and Bhole Baba Dairy were involved in the case.

According to a SIT report, adulterated ghee supplied to TTD was made by mixing palm oil, palm kernel oil, along with some others chemicals like beta-carotene, acetic acid ester and artificial ghee flavour. However, it does not mention that animal fat was used in the adulterated ghee.