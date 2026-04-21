AP CM Chandrababu Naidu defended the delimitation exercise as 'inevitable' and fair to all states, slamming the Congress and DMK for opposing it. He questioned Rahul Gandhi and MK Stalin's claims of victory over the stalled bill.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday defended the proposed delimitation exercise, asserting that it is "inevitable" and will not cause injustice to any state, while hitting out at the Congress and DMK for opposing it. Addressing a press conference here on the last day of election campaigning, Naidu questioned claims by Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin that the opposition had "defeated" the delimitation-linked proposal.

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"Rahul Gandhi and MK Stalin are saying that they defeated the Delimitation Bill. Congress and DMK need to tell what kind of victory this is. They have betrayed the women," Naidu said. This comes days after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in Parliament, effectively stalling the delimitation-linked reforms.

Naidu Defends Delimitation Framework

He emphasised his decades-long political experience, stating, "I am an experienced politician with nearly five decades in public life. I have seen the journey of the Women's Reservation Bill since 1996. It has been delayed repeatedly. Now, when a concrete framework has been brought, they are opposing it."

Naidu argued that the proposed model ensures fairness across states. "Delimitation is inevitable. Do they have any better formula? It has been clearly stated that no state will face injustice. There will be a 50 per cent increase in seats across states, and within that, 33 per cent reservation for women," he explained, adding that fears of southern states losing representation were misplaced.

Citing historical trends, Naidu noted that population variations have always influenced seat distribution but safeguards have been built into the current proposal. "If we had followed earlier census trends strictly, southern states would have lost seats. This model ensures balance and equity," he said.

Pitches for NDA Alliance in Tamil Nadu

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu were also present at the press conference. Naidu used the platform to highlight cultural and economic ties between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, calling the latter the "cradle of Dravidian culture" and stressing shared heritage and development goals.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting reforms and fostering competitive federalism. "India is now among the fastest-growing economies. The Prime Minister has a clear vision for 'Viksit Bharat 2047', and states must align with that growth trajectory," he said.

Pitching for the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu, Naidu said a "double-engine government" would accelerate development. He expressed confidence in AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, calling him a "focused and capable leader."

With Tamil Nadu heading to polls on April 23 and counting scheduled for May 4, Naidu urged voters to "think about the future" and support leadership that can deliver growth, infrastructure, and opportunities. (ANI)