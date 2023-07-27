Monsoon session: BJP's Pralhad Joshi slams Oppn INDIA, says, 'wearing black clothes serves no purpose'

Congress and other opposition parties are demanding a comprehensive discussion on the Manipur situation and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20, they have staged protests and raised slogans in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the newly formed opposition alliance, INDIA, for their decision to wear 'black' clothes to Parliament, calling it futile. Pralhad Joshi, the BJP Minister, dismissed the gesture, stating that moving a no-confidence motion and wearing black clothes would serve no purpose. He asserted that in the future as well, the Opposition MPs would have to resort to such tactics.

Joshi further pointed out a divide within the alliance, criticizing the Congress party for not consulting other opposition parties before their protest. He emphasized the need for confidence and unity among opposition parties before raising a no-confidence motion. Looking ahead, Joshi believed that the people would determine Prime Minister Modi's credibility in the 2024 polls, making the opposition's actions ineffective.

To address pressing issues, opposition parties' floor leaders are scheduled to meet the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in Parliament on Thursday.

In a significant development, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the no-confidence motion against the government, which was presented by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of the INDIA alliance opposition parties. Following the motion's introduction, the Speaker inquired about the number of members supporting it.

The fate of the no-confidence motion passed against the Central Government by the INDIA alliance now hinges on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who will decide the date and time for the debate. To ensure their presence during the crucial proceedings, Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and Aam Admi Party have issued a three-line whip to their MPs, calling for their attendance in the house on July 27 and 28. As the nation awaits the upcoming debate, political dynamics are set to unfold in the Parliament.