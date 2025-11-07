J&K CM Omar Abdullah stated the Nagrota bypoll will determine the constituency's future relationship with the government. He campaigned for JKNC candidate Shamim Begum, urging voters to elect an MLA who can coordinate with the ruling party.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that the bypoll in Nagrota will decide the constituency's relationship with the government. Addressing a rally to appeal for Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate Shamim Begum, Abdullah said that bye-elections would not impact the overall result of the Assembly elections, but would determine Nagrota's future. He said, "People of Jammu and Kashmir used their votes and gave the Jammu Kashmir National Conference a mandate to form a government. We fielded a candidate in Nagrota, but the people decided something else, maybe because of the work done from 2004 to 2009."

'Decide Your Relationship With The Government'

"This election is neither to choose a Prime Minister nor a Chief Minister; those decisions have been made. If the BJP gets one more seat, the decision would not change. However, you must decide on your relationship with the government. Do you want an MLA who has coordination with the government or an MLA who tries to work for you outside the government?" Abdullah asked.

Bypoll Details and Candidates

The by-elections in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota and Budgam constituencies will take place on November 11, after the demise of BJP leader and Nagrota MLA Devender Singh Rana and the resignation of Omar Abdullah, respectively. The results for the bypolls will be announced on November 14.

Nagrota Contest

NC's Shamim Begum is in fray against the BJP's Devyani Rani in Nagrota. The Congress candidate has withdrawn their nomination in favour of Begum. A total of 13 candidates are contesting the bypolls.

Budgam Contest

In Budgam, the NC has fielded Agha Syed Mehmood against the PDP candidate Aga Muntazir Mehdi, the BJP's Aga Syed Mohsin. A total of 20 candidates are contesting the bye elections in Budgam.

Aam Aadmi Party, which has one legislator in Mehraj Malik in the Union Territory, has also fielded Deeba Khan from the Budgam constituency and Joginder Singh from the Nagrota seat. (ANI)