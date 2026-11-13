A 31-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his brother-in-law on Thursday night at Medical Square in Nagpur. The brutal murder was committed owing to a heated confrontation that did not end well.

Nagpur: The orange city has witnessed a fresh murder that has left citizens stunned and scared to death. Yes, a 31-year-old man was allegedly killed by his brother-in-law at Medical Square on Thursday, November 12, at night. He was reportedly attacked by a sharp weapon that succumbed him to death. Reports say that the name of the deceased has been identified as Palash alias Ganni Prakash Wasnik, a resident of Rambagh. The murder is said to have occurred around 10.30 pm in the city. He was attacked by his brother-in-law and three accomplices at Medical Square under the jurisdiction of Ajni Police Station late Thursday night, triggering massive panic among citizens.

How the Alleged Murder Happened?

Palash was reportedly passing through Medical Square. His brother-in-law, identified as Ayush Dupare, arrived at the spot along with three associates and stopped him. Somehow an argument reportedly broke out between them over an unidentified issue. The confrontation turned heated, with the accused allegedly attacking Palash repeatedly with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing the scene. Palash sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot.

According to cources Wasnik had allegedly set fire to his father-in-law’s shop in 2022. The incident triggered a sour dispute between Wasnik and Dupare’s family, which only got worse. Wasnik subsequently separated from his wife, widening the rift between the families.

Police Rushed To The Spot

After the panic broke out, senior police officials, including DCP Deepak Agrawal, DCP Rashmita Rao, and ACP Narendra Hivare, along with teams from Ajni and Hudkeshwar police stations, rushed to the spot. A forensic team was also called to collect evidence. Police personnel faced difficulty in controlling the crowd before restoring order. The body was subsequently sent for post-mortem for thorough examination.

Palash Had a Long Criminal Record, Faced MPDA Action Four Times

Let us tell you that Palash had a long criminal record to his name. The police say that Palash Wasnik has been involved in activities for almost ten years. Many cases were filed against him. Those cases cover attempts to murder, robbery, extortion, rioting, assault, theft, and planning for a robbery.

Cases were filed at Imamwada, Ajni, Hudkeshwar, and Saoner police stations. The police also took measures against Palash many times. The time he was booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act was during the time of Police Commissioner Ravindra Kumar Singal. The same action was taken against him again in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

Wasnik stayed away from crime for a while. Then he became active again. In October 2025 the police started MPDA action against him for the time. The Agni Police have filed a murder case. Began an investigation. The police are now looking for Ayush Dhupe and his three associates.