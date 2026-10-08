The Nagaland State Lottery officially announced the Dear Spark Thursday weekly results for October 8, 2026. The draw features a grand first prize of Rupees one crore, alongside multiple smaller rewards across various categories. Participants are advised to carefully verify their winning ticket numbers with official government publications.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday weekly lottery results for October 8, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 53K 43097 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 53K 43097

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 43097 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 20239, 57962, 62665, 64458, 69376, 88739, 89545, 91637, 92050, 92256

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0865, 1120, 1838, 1948, 3055, 4080, 6062, 8206, 8850, 9326

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0160, 3890, 4357, 4484, 5119, 5430, 6817, 7923, 8471, 9662

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0060, 0860, 2118, 3064, 4121, 5515, 6202, 7105, 8488, 9362 0083, 0880, 2143, 3106, 4610, 5611, 6462, 7234, 8490, 9368 0124, 0956, 2336, 3119, 4704, 5848, 6470, 7372, 8818, 9417 0162, 1368, 2425, 3362, 4846, 5912, 6497, 7377, 8923, 9453 0310, 1753, 2503, 3453, 4914, 5917, 6762, 7459, 8945, 9467 0460, 1758, 2555, 3485, 4917, 5997, 6794, 7599, 9053, 9515 0596, 1881, 2743, 3533, 5105, 6027, 6928, 7666, 9193, 9565 0606, 1957, 2749, 3932, 5164, 6075, 7007, 7994, 9199, 9600 0618, 2030, 2874, 3999, 5439, 6095, 7044, 8380, 9251, 9843 0639, 2103, 3058, 4103, 5467, 6160, 7055, 8387, 9296, 9876

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Thursday Weekly Lottery sheet dated October 8, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.