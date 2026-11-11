The Nagaland State Lottery announced the Dear Dream Wednesday 8 PM result, awarding the Rs 1 Crore jackpot. Ticket holders can view prize breakdown and claim steps here.

Rs 1 Crore! That is the top jackpot prize the Nagaland State Lottery declared today for its 8:00 PM Dear Dream Wednesday draw. One ticket claimed the jackpot. Organisers published the full winning sequence online right after the live ceremony wrapped up in Kohima.

Priced at Rs 6 per ticket, authorised counters across the region sold physical entries before draw time. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries organises this weekly evening draw as part of its regular daily schedule. Demand remained high all evening.

Prize Tier Breakdown and Seller Incentives

Rs 5 Lakh — that is the seller incentive waiting for the vendor who sold the top ticket. Meanwhile, the jackpot winner receives Rs 1 Crore. Beyond the headline reward, state organisers structured the prize model to spread returns across thousands of ticket holders.

Second prize winners secure between Rs 9,000 and Rs 10,000. Third prize tickets pay out Rs 450 to Rs 500, while fourth prize holders claim Rs 250. Fifth prize winners receive Rs 120. Additionally, players holding tickets that match the winning combination under specified rules collect a Rs 1,000 consolation prize.

Vendors and participants both profit under this multi-level payout system. It keeps players coming back every week.

Ticket Distribution and Draw Operations

Directorate officials in Kohima manage every draw following strict, well-established operational procedures. Vendors sold entries for Rs 6. Standardised rules govern all ticket distribution across authorised regional counters long before the live drawing begins.

Clocking in right at 8:00 PM, the live draw concludes in Kohima as officials catalog every winning number. Staff instantly upload the official result sheet online. Players can immediately compare their paper tickets against the published list from home.