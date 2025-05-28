Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 120, with a Rs 1,000 consolation prize. Claim forms are available online; winnings over Rs 10,000 require submission at the Kolkata office with ID and ticket copy. These lotteries are legal in 13 Indian states.

The Nagaland State Lottery results for Wednesday, May 28, 2025, are being announced today in three highly anticipated draws—Dear Indus Morning at 1 PM, Dear Cupid Evening at 6 PM, and Dear Pelican Night at 8 PM. All three draws offer a massive first prize of Rs 1 crore.

These daily lotteries remain among the most popular legal gaming formats in India, and are also run in states like Sikkim and West Bengal under similar structures. Currently, lotteries are legally permitted in 13 Indian states including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Where to check LIVE results

Players can follow the real-time updates on any of the official platforms:

nagalandlotterysambad.com

www.nagalandlotteries.com

www.lotterysambad.com

To check your ticket, visit the site, navigate to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section, and find the draw dated May 28 under the relevant time slot. Click "Today Result View" and match your ticket number against the winning list.

Prize details for May 28 draws

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Draw schedule for today

Dear Indus Morning: 1:00 PM

Dear Cupid Evening: 6:00 PM

Dear Pelican Night: 8:00 PM

How to claim your prize

If your ticket matches any winning number, here's how to claim your prize: