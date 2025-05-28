synopsis
Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 120, with a Rs 1,000 consolation prize. Claim forms are available online; winnings over Rs 10,000 require submission at the Kolkata office with ID and ticket copy. These lotteries are legal in 13 Indian states.
The Nagaland State Lottery results for Wednesday, May 28, 2025, are being announced today in three highly anticipated draws—Dear Indus Morning at 1 PM, Dear Cupid Evening at 6 PM, and Dear Pelican Night at 8 PM. All three draws offer a massive first prize of Rs 1 crore.
These daily lotteries remain among the most popular legal gaming formats in India, and are also run in states like Sikkim and West Bengal under similar structures. Currently, lotteries are legally permitted in 13 Indian states including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Where to check LIVE results
Players can follow the real-time updates on any of the official platforms:
- nagalandlotterysambad.com
- www.nagalandlotteries.com
- www.lotterysambad.com
To check your ticket, visit the site, navigate to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section, and find the draw dated May 28 under the relevant time slot. Click "Today Result View" and match your ticket number against the winning list.
Prize details for May 28 draws
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs 450
- 4th Prize: Rs 250
- 5th Prize: Rs 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Draw schedule for today
- Dear Indus Morning: 1:00 PM
- Dear Cupid Evening: 6:00 PM
- Dear Pelican Night: 8:00 PM
How to claim your prize
If your ticket matches any winning number, here's how to claim your prize:
- Download the official claim form from the Nagaland Lottery website.
- Ensure all details are correctly filled in and comply with lottery rules.
- For winnings above Rs 10,000, submit your claim at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata.
- Attach a photocopy of the winning ticket and a valid ID proof with your submission.