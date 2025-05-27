Claim prizes by submitting a form, ticket copy, and ID to the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata for amounts exceeding Rs 10,000. A 30% TDS applies to winnings over Rs 10,000.

The much-anticipated Nagaland State Lottery results for May 27, 2025, will be announced today across three time slots—1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Participants eagerly waiting for the results of the “Dear Godavari Morning,” “Dear Comet Evening,” and “Dear Goose Night” draws can check the winning numbers live on official lottery portals and trusted news outlets.

Legal and popular: Lottery draws in 13 Indian states

Nagaland is among the 13 Indian states where lottery operations are legally permitted. Others include West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. Each of today’s draws offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore, making it a life-changing opportunity for many.

Prize structure for Nagaland state lottery draws

Participants can win prizes across several tiers, as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Draw Timings for May 27, 2025

Dear Morning (Godavari) Draw: 1:00 PM

Dear Evening (Comet) Draw: 6:00 PM

Dear Night (Goose) Draw: 8:00 PM

Where and how to check results live

Participants can view live updates and full results at the following websites:

nagalandlotterysambad.com

nagalandlotteries.com

lotterysambad.com

Steps to check:

Visit any of the above sites.

Navigate to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section.

Select the correct draw title and date.

Click on the "Today Result View" link.

Match your ticket number with the official winner list.

Tax rules on lottery winnings:

As per Section 194B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, lottery winnings exceeding ₹10,000 are subject to tax deduction at source (TDS). Indian residents will face a 30% TDS, while non-residents will have 30% tax deducted plus applicable surcharges and a 4% education cess. The final amount will be credited post-deductions.

How to claim your prize

If your ticket number appears on the winning list, follow these steps: