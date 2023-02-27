Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: Voting begins, over 13 lakh voters to decide fate of 183 candidates

The voting for Nagaland Assembly elections is currently underway. Over 13 lakh voters will choose from 183 candidates contesting in 59 out of a total of 60 seats. Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is contesting in alliance with the BJP.

Voting will be open from 7 am to 4 pm, and on March 2 the ballots will be counted. Kazheto Kinimi, a BJP candidate and current MLA, secured the Akuluto seat in the Zunheboto region without any opposition.

With support from the JD(U) and an Independent, the NDPP and the BJP partnered to establish administration in the northeastern state in 2018. The Naga People's Front (NPF) joined the governing coalition headed by the NDPP in 2021 to create the United Democratic Alliance, an all-party administration.

The NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance. The NPF, which won 26 seats in the last assembly polls, has fielded candidates in 22 seats, but one of them withdrew, leaving 21 in the fray.

NPF leader Kuzholuzo Nienu has declared he is open to post-poll arrangements with other parties and candidates.

The Congress has stated that it could join any like-minded secular front but would not work with the BJP to establish the next administration. Each of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and National People's Party (NPP) has twelve members running.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), a newcomer to Nagaland politics, has nominated up to 16 candidates, compared to the Republican Party of India's eight contestants. There are 19 candidates in total who will run as Independents.

Neiphiu Rio, a four-time chief minister and head of the NDPP, will face off against Congress rookie Seyievilie Sachu for the Northern Angami-II position.