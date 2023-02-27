Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: Voting begins, over 13 lakh voters to decide fate of 183 candidates

    The voting for Nagaland Assembly elections is currently underway. Over 13 lakh voters will choose from 183 candidates contesting in 59 out of a total of 60 seats. Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is contesting in alliance with the BJP. 

    Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 live updates candidates in fray polling percentage political parties gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 8:19 AM IST

    The stage is set for the assembly elections in Nagaland, where more than 13 lakh electors will determine on Monday which of the 183 contestants running for 59 of the state's 60 seats will be elected.

    On a 40:20 seat-sharing system, the governing Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are running in the elections. There are 23 candidates from the Congress, which presided over the state from 1993 to 2003 but does not have a representative in the current House.

    Voting will be open from 7 am to 4 pm, and on March 2 the ballots will be counted. Kazheto Kinimi, a BJP candidate and current MLA, secured the Akuluto seat in the Zunheboto region without any opposition.

    Also Read | Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 LIVE: Polling on 59 seats begin, 369 candidates in fray

    With support from the JD(U) and an Independent, the NDPP and the BJP partnered to establish administration in the northeastern state in 2018. The Naga People's Front (NPF) joined the governing coalition headed by the NDPP in 2021 to create the United Democratic Alliance, an all-party administration.

    The NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance. The NPF, which won 26 seats in the last assembly polls, has fielded candidates in 22 seats, but one of them withdrew, leaving 21 in the fray.

    NPF leader Kuzholuzo Nienu has declared he is open to post-poll arrangements with other parties and candidates.

    The Congress has stated that it could join any like-minded secular front but would not work with the BJP to establish the next administration. Each of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and National People's Party (NPP) has twelve members running.

    The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), a newcomer to Nagaland politics, has nominated up to 16 candidates, compared to the Republican Party of India's eight contestants. There are 19 candidates in total who will run as Independents.

    Neiphiu Rio, a four-time chief minister and head of the NDPP, will face off against Congress rookie Seyievilie Sachu for the Northern Angami-II position.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 8:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 live updates candidates in fray polling percentage political parties gcw

    Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 LIVE: Polling on 59 seats begin, 369 candidates in fray

    Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI in Delhi liquor policy case gcw

    Manish Sisodia arrested in Delhi liquor policy case after 8 hrs of questioning

    2 gangsters accused of role in Sidhu Moosewala murder killed in Punjab jail brawl gcw

    2 gangsters, accused of role in Sidhu Moosewala murder, killed in Punjab jail brawl

    Gold rings as gifts, cricket matches... DMK to go all-out for MK Stalin's 70th birthday

    Gold rings as gifts, cricket matches... DMK to go all-out for MK Stalin's 70th birthday

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gets 15-minute cricket lesson from Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB players... and a bat-ayh

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gets 15-minute cricket lesson... and a bat

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor is working on Kishore Kumar's biopic, not on Sourav Ganguly's biography RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor is working on Kishore Kumar's biopic, not Sourav Ganguly's biography

    Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 live updates candidates in fray polling percentage political parties gcw

    Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 LIVE: Polling on 59 seats begin, 369 candidates in fray

    Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Rashmika and other grace the red carpet at a popular awards night RBA

    Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Rashmika and other grace the red carpet at a popular awards night

    5 Benefits of coconut water- from heart health to detoxifying the body and more RBA

    5 Benefits of coconut water- from heart health to detoxifying the body and more

    Skincare 101: Is ghee good for your skin? Read this NOW for an instant glowing face RBA

    Skincare 101: Is ghee good for your skin? Read this NOW for an instant glowing face

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon