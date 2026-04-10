The South India Dargah Mosque Association and other Muslim groups have extended unconditional support to the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, seeking Edappadi K. Palaniswami's intervention on issues like the Chief Qazi appointment and Waqf property disputes.

The South India Dargah Mosque Association, led by senior member MGFA Jafar Ali, along with eight other Muslim organisations, including the Tamil Nadu Urdu Muslim Development Organisation and other Sufi Sunni groups, met AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and extended their unconditional support to the AIADMK-led NDA alliance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Edappadi K. Palaniswami assured the Muslim organisations that the AIADMK regime has been, and will continue to be, supportive of minority communities, particularly Sufi Sunni Muslims, in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Grievances over Chief Qazi Appointment

The South Dargah Mosque Association expressed disappointment over the appointment of a non-Tabi Kanni Muslim as the Chief Qazi from Thenbarpiri without any opinion of the Sunni Muslim Community.

In a letter addressed to Palaniswami, the association wrote, "For more than 100 years, the Chief Qazi (Chhint Quazi) of the Tamil Nadu government has been appointed by the Sunni Muslim community. Out of the total 3% Muslim population in Tamil Nadu, about 2.3% are Perbini Muslims. But recently, the state government has appointed a non-Tabi Kanni Muslim from Thenbarpiri as the Chief Qazi without taking the opinion or recommendation of the Sunni Muslim community. This decision has deeply hurt the religious sentiments and feelings of the 2.3% Kanni Muslim community in Tamil Nadu."

Unresolved Waqf Board Issues

The South Dargah Mosque Association further underlined that there are over 2,500 mosques and dargahs which are currently operational across Tamil Nadu. Each of these mosques and dargahs contributes approximately 7% of its revenue to the Waqf Board. Despite this significant contribution, the issues facing these institutions have remained unaddressed for the past fourteen years.

"Due to the lack of effective solutions, representatives of these mosques and dargahs are facing various challenges. Numerous issues and disputes regarding Waqf properties remain pending and unresolved. Furthermore, a significant number of legal cases and petitions concerning Waqf properties are also still pending. Consequently, the trustees and Mutawallis of Waqf properties have been compelled to approach the High Court and the Supreme Court in order to seek justice for their grievances," the letter stated.

Call for Intervention

The association extended support to the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, urging for its intervention in the protection of the interests and rights of the Muslim community.

"In light of this situation, and with the firm belief that the interests and rights of our community will be safeguarded, the Sunni Muslim community is prepared to extend its support to the AIADMK-led alliance. We respectfully request your personal intervention to protect the rights, traditions, and welfare of the Muslim community in Tamil Nadu," the letter added. (ANI)