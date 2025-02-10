Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment

A man walked out of Kalaburagi central jail after paying a Rs 1.1 lakh fine, earned through his work as a prison cook, after serving 12 years for murder.

Kalaburagi: Durgappa, a 68-year-old murder convict, walked out of Kalaburagi central jail a free man last Thursday, due to his work and determination. He had spent 12 years behind bars, was slated for release in November 2024 due to good behaviour. However, a court-mandated fine of Rs 1.1 lakh stood in the way of his freedom.

Durgappa, a farm hand from Raichur district, was convicted by the sessions court in 2013 for murdering his wife in 2012. He was sentenced him to life imprisonment, imposing a fine and an additional 18 months of jail time if he failed to pay. Initially he was housed in Raichur jail and transferred to Kalaburagi jail the same year. During his incarceration, Durgappa worked as a prison cook, earning a modest wage that accumulated over time.

Unbeknownst to him, his meager earnings amounted to nearly Rs 2.8 lakh in that period. The government's decision to raise prison wages to Rs 524 per day significantly boosted his savings. When authorities discovered the accumulated amount, Kalaburagi jail chief superintendent R Anitha intervened, accompanying Durgappa to a bank to withdraw the required amount.

On Thursday, Durgappa appeared in Raichur sessions court and paid the fine, securing his immediate release.

