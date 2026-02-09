Newly-elected Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde of the BJP said she will work as a 'sevak' of the city. Following the Mahayuti alliance's victory in the BMC polls, where the BJP became the single largest party, she will take charge on February 11.

New Mayor Pledges to be a 'Sevak'

Newly-elected Mumbai Mayor and BJP corporator Ritu Tawde said she would function as a "sevak" of the city rather than as its Mayor after taking charge on February 11.

Speaking to ANI here on Monday, Tawde said she was grateful to the people for giving a clear mandate to the Mahayuti alliance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. "I am very happy that the people of Mumbai have given a good mandate to Mahayuti. The BJP has been working continuously among the people since COVID. I have been elected unopposed and will take charge on February 11. After assuming office, I will work as the sevak of Mumbai, not as its Mayor," she said.

BMC Election Results at a Glance

Her remarks come after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the BMC polls, the results of which were declared on January 16. According to official figures released by the Election Commission and the BMC, the BJP won 89 seats, polling 11,79,273 votes, which accounts for 21.58 per cent of the total votes cast. Among all winning candidates, the BJP's vote share stands at 45.22 per cent, making it the single largest party in the civic body.

Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into 5.00 per cent of the total vote share.

On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting in alliance with the MNS, won 65 seats. The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast. The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share.

The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 24 seats, polling 2,42,646 votes, which represents 4.44 per cent of the total vote share. (ANI)