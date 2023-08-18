Mumbai vs Bengaluru auto drivers: X post triggers massive debate

A Bengaluru man's tweet comparing UPI acceptance in Mumbai and Bengaluru sparked a debate on micro-blogging platform X. He highlighted Mumbai's limited UPI acceptance among auto rickshaws and businesses, prompting Mumbaikars and Bengalureans to discuss the issue. The post gained significant attention with divided opinions.

A Bengaluru man had recently visited Mumbai and claimed that the city does not accept UPI most of the time, be it during commute or restaurants. He took this opinion to the micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) where the Mumbaikars reacted to his views.

Mumbai is known for its honest autorickshaw drivers who often return the changes like Rs 1 and Rs 2 with the passengers. However, a recent tweet from a person in Bengaluru has caught the attention of Mumbaikars and Bengalureans, which has caused a rivalry regarding UPI payments and cash.



Sumukh Rao (@RaoSumukh) who recently travelled to Mumbai, expressed his opinions about the city not accepting digital payments across restaurants and auto rickshaws. He wrote, "It’s funny how Mumbai is the ‘Financial Capital of India but 99% of rickshaw and taxi valas don’t accept UPI. Heck, several shops and popular establishments like Rustom Ice Cream and Kyani only deal in cash. Come to Bengaluru and every rickshaw has like 3 different QR codes.”

Very soon, his post was flooded with responses. The post garnered over 1.8 million views. One user’s comment got maximum attention when he retaliated to the tweet saying "Do the autowallahs in Bengaluru take payments as per meter?"

His post has gotten over 1900 comments, and the users themselves have been divided about their opinion. Another user Neel (@NV_neel) defended Mumbai Autos saying, “The younger lot accepts UPI. The older ones aren't as tech-savvy hence the apprehension.”

Some people suggested that Bengaluru auto drivers are not loyal and the citizens never get a ride in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, some people have emphasised their opinions saying "Bengaluru is known as the tech capital of India and auto drivers do not use the technology called meter”.

It is true that Bengalureans often complain about the Auto drivers asking for more money during their commute and overcharging on the displayed fare. Do you also think Auto drivers in Bengaluru should adhere to the rules of using metres?