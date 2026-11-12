A 20-year-old woman tragically lost her left arm after allegedly being pushed off a Mumbai local train by a fellow passenger who inappropriately touched her. The 53-year-old accused was arrested following CCTV analysis, sparking renewed concerns over women's safety on suburban railways.

A 20-year-old woman lost her left arm after she was allegedly pushed off a Mumbai local train by a fellow passenger following a confrontation over inappropriate touching. The incident took place at Naigaon railway station on November 4. The accused, a 53-year-old man, has been arrested by the railway police.

The woman was travelling on a local train from Borivali to Virar when the alleged assault occurred. In her complaint, she said a fellow passenger touched her inappropriately several times during the trip. But she objected to his behaviour, calling it a 'bad touch' and the situation reportedly escalated into a row.

Argument Continues at Naigaon Station

According to the woman's account, she confronted the man and hit him with her slipper after he allegedly continued touching her. The man reportedly retaliated by throwing his slipper at her. Other passengers present in the compartment attempted to intervene.

The altercation continued after the train reached Naigaon station. The accused allegedly pushed the woman, causing her to fall into the gap between two coaches.

She tried to get back on to the platform as the train began to move. Her left arm became trapped under the wheels, resulting in severe injuries and the loss of her arm near the elbow.

The woman was helped onto the platform by a police officer and other passengers. She also suffered a head injury that required 16 stitches and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Accused Arrested After CCTV Examination

The accused has been identified as Jitendra Hirmukhe, 53, a resident of Naigaon East. Railway police reportedly examined CCTV footage from multiple locations to identify him. He was arrested hours after the incident.

Police initially registered a case under relevant provisions relating to molestation, voluntarily causing hurt and assault. The victim's family, however, raised concerns over the investigation and questioned why the charge of attempted murder had not initially been included.

Following the family's intervention and a request for assistance from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) representatives, railway police reportedly assured them that the relevant legal provisions would be considered.

The woman is undergoing treatment at Cooper Hospital. Speaking about the incident, she said the loss of her arm had drastically affected her life and that she wanted justice.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about women's safety on Mumbai's suburban railway network, which is used by millions of commuters every day. The investigation is ongoing.