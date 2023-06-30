Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down

    On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, indicating moderate showers at isolated places. In a statement, the IMD said, moderate to intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours.

    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    Road traffic in some parts of Mumbai was on Friday (June 30) affected and local train services slowed down to some extent as moderate to heavy rains continued to lash the metropolis and its suburbs, officials said.

    Ever since the southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on June 25, the city has been getting showers.

    Despite the delayed monsoon, the city has received as many as 90 percent of June's average rainfall in just the last five days. However, the weather department has predicted that the intensity of the downpour is likely to reduce from Friday.

    In spite of the heavy showers, the city has recorded an overall deficit in rains this month. The southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on June 25 as against the usual date of June 11.

    Although calmer conditions are expected to prevail on the weekend, cloudy skies and light showers will continue till at least July 4, per official forecasts.

    The local train and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services in the city are delayed. The official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police have not shared any updates on traffic snarls in the city.

    On Wednesday, the Andheri subway got inundated and was closed, diverting the traffic towards the Swami Vivekananda Road. Due to squally weather, fishermen around the north and south Maharashtra coast have been advised not to go out in the sea from June 29 to July 3.

