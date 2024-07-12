Mumbai rains: Heavy rains and air traffic congestion cause flight delays, cancellations in Mumbai

This disruption coincides with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas on Friday (July 12). The IMD has also issued orange alerts for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

Mumbai is currently experiencing significant flight delays and cancellations due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion. In response, IndiGo has issued an advisory urging passengers to monitor their flight status for updates.

Taking to X, IndiGo said, "#6ETravelAdvisory: Flights are impacted due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion in #Mumbai. Do keep a tab on the flight status http://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. Wishing you happy and safe travels."

Who was Aparna Vastarey? Kannada actor and presenter dies after battling lung cancer

This disruption coincides with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas on Friday (July 12). The IMD has also issued orange alerts for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

The IMD forecast includes light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning across various regions, including Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry over the next five days.

Specifically, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and the Gujarat region from July 11 to 15. Mumbai will likely experience generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain from July 11 to 16.

Gujarat: Stampede-like situation during walk-in-interview at Ankleshwar hotel, video goes viral (WATCH)

Additionally, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is anticipated in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Bihar, northeastern states, Jharkhand, and Odisha during the next five days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in isolated places in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from July 11 to 15.

Latest Videos