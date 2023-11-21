Mumbai Police arrests man for death threats to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath; check details

The unsettling episode transpired when an anonymous caller dialed Mumbai Police's control room, issuing death threats to PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The menacing call didn't stop there, extending to a chilling threat aimed at bombing JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath found themselves under threat, after a caller targeted them and JJ Hospital in Mumbai with bomb threats. Swift action ensued as Mumbai Police apprehended the suspect, identified as Kamran Khan, from Sion area, initiating further investigations.

The unsettling episode transpired when an anonymous caller dialed Mumbai Police's control room, issuing death threats to PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The menacing call didn't stop there, extending to a chilling threat aimed at bombing JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

Reacting swiftly to the call, Mumbai Police apprehended the caller, Kamran Khan, from the Sion locality, marking a critical step forward in this concerning incident. The Azad Park Police Station registered a case, ensuring a thorough and serious investigation into the matter.

This is not the first time as both PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath have faced similar threats in the past. Earlier, a 45-year-old individual from Gorakhpur had threatened PM Modi, leading to an arrest. Additionally, instances like a threatening letter during PM Modi's Kerala visit and previous death threats to Yogi Adityanath via UP Police's helpline 112 have raised alarm bells, demanding stringent action.

