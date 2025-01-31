Mumbai police arrest 2 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal entry, fake documents seized

Mumbai Police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for illegal entry and possessing fake documents. Thane Police also detained four Bangladeshi women for residing illegally. Three others were recently convicted. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced plans for a detention center to house illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

Mumbai police arrest 2 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal entry, fake documents seized vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI | First Published Jan 31, 2025, 10:51 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 10:51 AM IST

Mumbai’s Versova Police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering India and residing in Mumbai, officials confirmed on Friday. During the operation, police also recovered fake documents from the accused.  

Authorities have taken the two individuals into custody and launched an investigation to uncover how they managed to acquire the forged documents and enter the country undetected.

In a separate case, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Thane Police arrested four Bangladeshi women on Thursday for illegally living in the Manor Pada area of Thane West. The arrested women have been identified as Shazida Khatoon (38), Shalina Mulla (50), Ratna Khatoon (40), and Reshma Dhali (40).  

Meanwhile, on January 22, three Bangladeshi nationals were convicted and sentenced to imprisonment by the 8th Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Mumbai. They were also fined for residing in India with forged documents. Additional CJM Kanchan Zanwar delivered the verdict based on evidence submitted by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.  

According to an official release from the Crime Branch, the case dates back to April 24, 2024, when the Criminal Intelligence Squad, under the leadership of Police Station Incharge Milind Kathe, received confidential information about Bangladeshi nationals entering India without valid travel documents. Investigators later found that these individuals had obtained forged Indian citizenship documents and were residing in Mumbai illegally.  

The issue of illegal immigration has been a growing concern in Maharashtra. In December last year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans to establish a detention centre in Mumbai to house illegal Bangladeshi migrants, as they cannot be directly placed in jails.  

"In recent times, we have observed that in cases related to drug offences and illegal entry, many of the accused are foreign nationals. They cannot be kept in regular jails; instead, they must be housed in detention camps. The BMC has provided land for this purpose, but the site does not meet the required norms. We have requested another location, and a proper detention centre will soon be built in Mumbai," CM Fadnavis stated.  

