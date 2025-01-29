No torn jeans or revealing dress; Siddhivinayak Temple bans attire that does not align with Indian culture

The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, has issued a new advisory for devotees, requesting them to avoid wearing "inappropriate clothing" such as torn jeans, skirts, and revealing outfits during their visit.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 10:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 10:30 AM IST

Mumbai: The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust in Prabhadevi has issued a directive urging devotees to refrain from wearing "inappropriate attire" while visiting for darshan. The trust has prohibited entry for those dressed in "torn jeans, skirts, and revealing clothes," stating that such clothing is not in line with Indian culture and traditions.

The management committee issued a statement saying, “Devotees visiting Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple should wear clothes that maintain decency and respect for the holiness of the temple. Those wearing inappropriate attire, such as cut-off jeans, skirts, revealing clothes, or minimal clothing, will not be allowed to have darshan (viewing) of Lord Ganapati.”

It further stated, “Devotees are urged to wear attire that is in line with the values of Indian culture and respect the sacred atmosphere of the temple."

Sandeep Rathod, deputy executive officer of the trust, said, as quoted by TOI, "This advisory is the result of our observations over a period of time. The trustees met on Jan 16, and devising an appropriate dress code was one of the issues that came up for discussion. It was felt that people dress well for community gatherings and festivals, so the same respect should be given to the temple too. We will of course give adequate time for implementation."

Rathod mentioned that the trust will look into offering alternative clothing to visitors who may not be aware of the new dress code or those arriving from other cities
 

