    Mumbai on high alert as central agencies warn of terror attacks, security intensifies

    Mumbai Police have increased security measures in response to a potential terror threat, conducting mock drills at crowded areas and religious sites. With festivals and elections approaching, officers are focused on public safety, ensuring vigilance and effective security protocols across the city.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 10:19 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

    Mumbai Police have stepped up security across the city in response to intelligence reports from central agencies warning of a potential terror threat. Enhanced security measures are now in place at religious sites and crowded public areas throughout Mumbai. Police sources indicate that officers have been directed to carry out mock drills in these locations as a precautionary measure.

    Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been assigned to closely oversee security within their respective zones, ensuring that protective measures are effective in safeguarding the public. Additionally, temples across the city have been instructed to stay alert and report any suspicious activities without delay.

    On Friday, a mock drill was carried out at the crowded Crawford Market, which is home to two popular religious sites, as part of these preventive measures. This exercise was designed to prepare officers for potential emergencies and ensure that security protocols are effective.

    With the Maharashtra capital now on high alert, police personnel are implementing strict security arrangements at many religious sites and crowded areas across the city. Mumbai is preparing for major celebrations like Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali. The city is also getting ready for the Maharashtra state assembly elections, expected in November.

    Security drills are taking place at Crawford Market and other important locations in Mumbai due to the upcoming festivals and elections. An officer mentioned that these measures are for public safety.

    In Matunga, a temple was closed to visitors after a police inspection earlier in the day. Meanwhile, in Chembur, a senior police officer checked the security at another temple. The main goal is to ensure public safety and stay alert to any potential threats.

