    Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde arrested in Mumbai for illegally staying in India

    Bangladeshi Porn Star Riya Barde, aka Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh, is known for her films and shows with actress Gehana Vasisth. She was arrested from Ulhasnagar, Mumbai for illegally staying in India with family.

    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    Bangladeshi pornographic film star Riya Barde was detained in Ulhasnagar, near Mumbai, for unlawfully living in India. Riya is also referred to as Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh. According to media sources, she was apprehended by Ulhasnagar's Hill Line Police when they discovered that she got an Indian passport using forged documents.

    Riya's mother claimed to have married a guy from Amravati so that they could stay in India. The adult celebrity was allegedly living illegally with her mother and brothers.

    According to the Hindustan Times, authorities are seeking for Riya's family who helped her create the bogus passport. Riya and her family members face serious allegations under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (using forged papers for cheating), 471 (using forged documents), and 34 (common intention).

    According to reports, offences have also been recorded under provisions of the Foreigners Act.

    According to Sub-Inspector Sangram Malkar, "We discovered that Riya's mother, Anjali, is a Bangladeshi resident living illegally in India with her two daughters, including Riya." Anjali married Arvind Barde, a native of Amravati who claimed to be from West Bengal. She eventually obtained an Indian passport by submitting forged birth certificates and other documents for herself and the children to show her Indian nationality."

    Riya is well-known for her roles in films and television series alongside actress Gehana Vasisth. She was reportedly detained in connection with a prostitution case.

