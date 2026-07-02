Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde called the death of a man in a Sakinaka manhole an administrative 'mistake'. She announced Rs 10 lakh aid and demanded 'culpable homicide' charges against negligent officials. BMC has suspended four officials pending inquiry.

Mayor's Stern Stand and Demands

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Thursday termed the death of a man after falling into an open manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka area a "mistake on the administration's part" and announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family. The Mayor took a stern stand against the civic officials, demanding the immediate suspension of the Ward Officer and suggesting that charges of "culpable homicide" be filed against those responsible for the negligence.

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"The incident that has occurred here is deeply unfortunate... Although the manhole was originally covered, work was undertaken to remove it and install a safety grate. Given the administration's 'Red Alert' status and the accumulation of water, pedestrians would not have been able to see the open manhole," Mayor Tawde said.

Criticising the timing of the maintenance work, the Mayor stated that her prior instructions were ignored. "Work involving the opening of manholes to install grates should not be undertaken during such heavy rains. I had repeatedly instructed that all grate installation work be completed before the monsoon season began," she added.

Confirming that action has been initiated, she said, "On-the-spot action has been taken against the officials... The Ward Officer bears the primary responsibility; I demanded her immediate suspension orders right then and there. Charges of culpable homicide should be filed against them. The work undertaken amidst the 'Red Alert' and heavy rain was a mistake on the administration's part."

BMC Suspends Officials, Launches Inquiry

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had suspended four officials, including the Assistant Commissioner of 'L' Ward, pending an inquiry into the tragic death of a man who fell into an open manhole amid heavy rainfall in the Sakinaka area of Andheri East.

The authorities have identified the deceased victim as Aslam Isak Shaikh (60), a resident of Yadav Nagar in Sakinaka.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sakinaka Police Station on Khairani Road, where repair work on a water drainage grill was being carried out. The victim was a pedestrian who accidentally fell into the drainage through an open manhole while the maintenance work was in progress.

The BMC further stated that although his body has been located, efforts are currently underway to recover it. On the orders of BMC Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, a high-level search committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs). The committee has been directed to submit a comprehensive report on the incident within seven days.

Preventive Measures Ordered

Additionally, as a preventive measure to avoid such unfortunate incidents in the future, fresh instructions have been issued mandating that all manhole-related work must be secured with barricades on all four sides.

Furthermore, all manholes across the city are to undergo 100% inspection within the next eight days to ensure their safety and security. Instructions to prepare and submit reports in this regard have been issued to all Additional Municipal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners of all seven zones, and Assistant Commissioners of all 26 administrative wards. (ANI)