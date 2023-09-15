Mumbai jet mishap leaves 21-year-old co-pilot critical, paralyzed below waist

The private jet, carrying six passengers and two crew members, veered off the runway during landing. Following the incident, all eight individuals were admitted to Criticare Asia Multispeciality Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai for observation and treatment.

A private jet incident at Mumbai airport has left passengers and crew members with varying degrees of injuries. Among them, 21-year-old co-pilot Neil Diwan suffered severe injuries, including a spinal injury and a fractured sternum, which has left him paralyzed below the waist. He was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for an urgent surgery by Dr. Abhijeet Pawar, a spine specialist.

The private jet, carrying six passengers and two crew members, veered off the runway during landing. Following the incident, all eight individuals were admitted to Criticare Asia Multispeciality Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai for observation and treatment.

Captain Sunil Kanjarbhat, the pilot, sustained multiple injuries, including abrasions, chest trauma, a scalp hematoma, and a wedge compression fracture of the L1 vertebra. Passengers of different age groups also suffered injuries, and their names have been reported as Dhruv Kotak, Arul Sali, Krishnadas Kodalil, Aakursh Sethi, Kamakshi Shringarpure, and Lars Henrik Ostergaard Sorensen, a 58-year-old Danish national.

The Learjet 45 aircraft, registered as VT-DBL and belonging to VSR Ventures, was arriving from Visakhapatnam when it skidded off the runway at Mumbai airport amid heavy rains. The aircraft sustained extensive damage, and authorities plan to remove it using a disabled aircraft recovery kit.