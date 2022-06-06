Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai artist pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala in a unique way; Netizens call it ‘mind blowing’

    A Mumbai-based graffiti artist drew Sidhu Moose Wala's portrait on a wall in Mumbai, paying tribute to the late Punjabi singer-rapper, who was brutally murdered in the broad daylight recently.

    Mumbai artist pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala in a unique way; Netizens call it 'mind blowing' - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 2:56 PM IST

    The gruesome murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, has left the entire country in a state of shock. At least 30 rounds were fired at Moose Wala by two unknown assailants in the broad daylight.

    The untimely death of the famous singer is being mourned by his fans. In a heartfelt tribute to the Punjabi singer-rapper, a graffiti artist from Mumbai made Sidhu Moose Wala’s portrait on a wall in Mulund. 

    Also Read: Mamata Banerjee advises TMC leader to not eat pakoras, instead shed weight; watch

    The artist, identified as 28-year-old Neeraj Singh, also a fan of the singer, drew Moose Wala’s portrait on a 12-feet wall. The video starts with him painting a base colour on the wall before painting the picture. He finished the picture in around eight to nine hours.

    The Mumbai artist posted the video on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen drawing Sidhu Moose Wala's mural on a wall. In the caption, Neeraj Singh wrote that it is a “Tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala.”

    According to reports, Neeraj Singh stated he does not understand Punjabi but loves Sidhu Moose Wala's songs. After hearing the news of the Punjabi singer’s demise, he was shocked and desired to pay tribute to him. Also, the youngsters in his colony urged him to paint his portrait.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and collected over 2 lakh views and 16242 likes. Social media users loved the tribute. A user wrote, "OMG..........tadra just like siddhu praaaa..............."  Another person commented, "Great work." Watch the video.

    It was on May 29, that Sidhu Moose Wala was brutally murdered. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, took responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. The investigation in the case is under way.

    Also Read: Leopard climbs tree to hunt monkey at MP’s Panna tiger reserve; rare video goes viral

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India slams Pakistan amid row over Nupur Sharma s remarks on Prophet Muhammad gcw

    'Focus on your minorities' security': India slams Pakistan over controversial Prophet remark

    IRCTC increases limit of online booking of tickets know details here gcw

    IRCTC increases limit of online booking of tickets; know details here

    PM Modi launches Jan Samarth portal, Here's all you need to know - adt

    PM Modi launches Jan Samarth portal, Here's all you need to know

    Heatwave returns to Delhi mercury likely to touch 44 degree Celsius gcw

    Heatwave returns to Delhi, mercury likely to touch 44 degree Celsius

    Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Punjab Police nabs 3rd suspect from Haryana snt

    Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Punjab Police nabs 3rd suspect from Haryana

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan's security beefed up, CBI officer at star's house post-death threat RBA

    Salman Khan's security beefed up, CBI officer at star's house post-death threat

    India slams Pakistan amid row over Nupur Sharma s remarks on Prophet Muhammad gcw

    'Focus on your minorities' security': India slams Pakistan over controversial Prophet remark

    Former NBA national basketball association players Grant Hill and Richard Jefferson criticize idea of shortened season-krn

    Former NBA players criticize idea of shortened season

    IRCTC increases limit of online booking of tickets know details here gcw

    IRCTC increases limit of online booking of tickets; know details here

    Liverpool rejects Bayern Munich's bid for Sadio Mane-krn

    Liverpool rejects Bayern Munich's bid for Sadio Mane

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon