Mumbai artist pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala in a unique way; Netizens call it ‘mind blowing’

A Mumbai-based graffiti artist drew Sidhu Moose Wala's portrait on a wall in Mumbai, paying tribute to the late Punjabi singer-rapper, who was brutally murdered in the broad daylight recently.

The gruesome murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, has left the entire country in a state of shock. At least 30 rounds were fired at Moose Wala by two unknown assailants in the broad daylight.

The untimely death of the famous singer is being mourned by his fans. In a heartfelt tribute to the Punjabi singer-rapper, a graffiti artist from Mumbai made Sidhu Moose Wala’s portrait on a wall in Mulund.

The artist, identified as 28-year-old Neeraj Singh, also a fan of the singer, drew Moose Wala’s portrait on a 12-feet wall. The video starts with him painting a base colour on the wall before painting the picture. He finished the picture in around eight to nine hours.

The Mumbai artist posted the video on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen drawing Sidhu Moose Wala's mural on a wall. In the caption, Neeraj Singh wrote that it is a “Tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala.”

According to reports, Neeraj Singh stated he does not understand Punjabi but loves Sidhu Moose Wala's songs. After hearing the news of the Punjabi singer’s demise, he was shocked and desired to pay tribute to him. Also, the youngsters in his colony urged him to paint his portrait.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and collected over 2 lakh views and 16242 likes. Social media users loved the tribute. A user wrote, "OMG..........tadra just like siddhu praaaa..............." Another person commented, "Great work." Watch the video.

It was on May 29, that Sidhu Moose Wala was brutally murdered. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, took responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. The investigation in the case is under way.

