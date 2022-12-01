Mumbai airport server crash results in long queues, check-ins affected

Mumbai airport server crash: Check-ins were being done in manual mode resulting in chaos and huge crowd at one of the two terminals (T2) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Due to this, passengers were forced to wait at baggage claim for over an hour. Several people took to Twitter to raise the issue

After a server system error, long queues were seen at the check-in booths at Terminal 2 of the Mumbai airport. At one of the two terminals (T2) of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, check-ins were being processed manually, resulting in chaos and a large throng. Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) became aware of the situation and advised travellers to allow more time for check-in. Additionally, they were instructed to contact their specific airlines.

"Our employees are on the ground, and manual processing has started so that all passengers may go easily. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers' patience," MIAL stated in a statement.

Long queues are a result of manual checking-in, because servers are down. As per reports, the fiber optic cable was cut which led to the fault in sever. The CISF at the airport said the crowd is "slightly more than normal" due to the server being down but that it is being managed well and "there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued".

Flights operated by Air India are reportedly also impacted. Air India Airlines stated in response to a tweet that they are making every effort to reduce the inconvenience.

"We understand that delays are certainly uncomfortable. Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience. They'll be in touch with you for further updates," Air India said in a statement.

One of two terminals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, T2 mostly deals with international flights but is also used for domestic routes.