Digi Yatra introduced in India: How to register? How to use it?

The Ministry of Civil Aviation launches a paperless boarding process for air passengers starting today, December 1. It is called Digi Yatra. The service uses facial recognition system to check-in passengers, in turn, eliminating the need of ID card and boarding pass.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday inaugurated ‘Digi Yatra’ to make air travel more convenient and paperless. This effort would be overseen by the pan-Indian Digi Yatra Foundation (DYF).

Airport Authority of India, Cochin International Airport, Bangalore International Airport, Delhi International Airport Ltd, Hyderabad International Airport Ltd and Mumbai International Airport Ltd established the foundation.

Passengers using Digi Yatra won't need to carry both their ID card and boarding pass. At checkpoints like entrance point check, admission into security check, aeroplane boarding, self-bag drop and check-in, they will be processed automatically based on the face recognition system, employing facial recognition to identify passengers and data recall.

Here's how you can register yourself:

Install the DigiYatra App from the App Store (iOS) or Play Store (Android) and sign up using your mobile number (which is connected to your Aadhaar) and OTP.

Use Aadhaar or DigiLocker to link your identification credentials.

Take a selfie when prompted, then post it to the app. Verify that there are no obscuring objects and that the image is clear.

Your Digi Yatra ID will be established after the submission of the required documentation.

Update your Boarding Pass on the DigiYatra App and share with the departure airport. Make sure that the name in the boarding pass, flight ticket and Aadhaar are same.

What are the benefits of Digi Yatra?

Passengers will travel through the check-in process more quickly because ID checks will no longer be required.

The system will be paperless and contactless, making travelling hassle-free.

At each checkpoint, passengers won't need to present their ID or boarding pass.

There will be less time for airport check-in.

With the PNR, the app will follow the flight passenger, increasing security.

Only legal passengers will be permitted to board the aircraft, which will also lessen fraud.

How to use Digi Yatra ID while travelling?

Enter the airport's e-gate designated for travellers with Digi Yatra ID when your Digi Yatra ID has been verified.

Now share and scan the mobile boarding pass's barcode.

After scanning, check your identification at the e-gate camera with the Face Recognition System (FRS) installed.

The e-gate will open and you'll be able to enter the airport following the successful authentication.

Once inside the terminal, place your bags at the check-in counter before heading to the DigiYatra Gate.

You will need to confirm the identification once again using the e-gate camera with the Face Recognition System (FRS) installed.

The electronic gate will open to let you through for the security check after a successful validation.

For domestic and international travel, alternative boarding procedures reliant on physical inspection by CISF officers will continue to be used despite the debut of Digi Yatra.