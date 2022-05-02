Mumbai airport runways to remain close on May 10; here's why

Following the spokesperson, both the runways 14/32 and 09/27 will be closed on May 10, 2022, for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai will remain close for one day as a part of the monsoon contingency plan. The CSMIA spokesperson, on Monday, stated that both the runways 14/32 and 09/27 will be closed on May 10, 2022, for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work.

Closing the runway is a yearly practice and a contingency plan aims to help maintain operations continuity and passenger safety.

The airport will remain shut from morning 11 am to 5 pm on May 10, 2022, Tuesday. The airport has issued a notice to airmen, NOTAM to all stakeholders in view to manage flights and reduce passengers inconvenience

The spokesperson further added that all operations will resume as usual from May 10, 2022, after 5 pm, in the evening.

The airport advised travellers to double-check their flight schedules for May 10 with their individual carriers. The spokesman stated that the CSMIA regrets any difficulty caused to their valued passengers.

