Five people, including two minors, sustained injuries after a gas leak from a cylinder pipe caused a flare-up at a hostel on the IIT Bombay campus in Powai. All five injured individuals have been reported to be in stable condition.

Five Injured in Gas Leak at IIT Bombay

Five people, including two minors, were injured after a gas leak from a cylinder pipe led to a flare-up at a hostel on the IIT Bombay campus in Powai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The incident was reported by Rajawadi Hospital at around 10:24 pm on Thursday.

The incident took place at Hostel No. 6 on IIT Bombay's Powai campus.

Following the incident, police and BMC ward staff were mobilised to the spot.

According to information received from the concerned Medical Officer (MO) of Rajawadi Hospital, five persons were injured in the incident. Four of them were later shifted to Kasturba Hospital, while one was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital. All five were reported to be in stable condition. The injured have been identified as Ansh Ahirwar, 12, and Tahjib Aalam, 9, who were transferred to Kasturba Hospital; Ishwar Singh, 37, who was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital; Shivkumar Singh, 34, and Anilkumar Yadav, 23, who were transferred to Kasturba Hospital.

Another Fire Incident in Mulund East

Meanwhile, another fire incident was reported at Navghar in Mulund East, where a fire broke out at a G+1 labour camp established at the BMC PAP Project for construction workers.

The fire is suspected to have originated from a small fire at the site, which was followed by a gas cylinder explosion. During the incident, seven gas cylinders exploded.

All occupants of the premises were safely evacuated, according to the information available. Fire Brigade personnel were present at the spot and firefighting operations are underway. No casualties were reported.

Necessary arrangements have been made at the spot, and further details are being ascertained. Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)