Mumbai: 30 year old woman cop found dead in her flat

    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 8:41 AM IST

    A 30-year-old woman police sub-inspector, facing disciplinary action for long absence from work, has been found dead at her residence in Kurla suburb of Mumbai, an official said.

     The deceased, identified as Sheetal Yedke, was posted at the Nehru Nagar Police Station in Kurla (East), the official said on Wednesday.

     The sub-inspector's death came to light when neighbours informed the police about foul smell emanating from her flat for the last couple of days. Police officials broke open the flat and found Yedke lying dead on Wednesday, he said.

    The body, which had started decomposing, was sent for a post-mortem examination at a civic-run hospital, the official said.

    The cause of the death was not yet known, he said, adding the police have registered an accidental death report.

    Yedke was staying alone in a flat in Kamgar Nagar, he said, adding a probe was underway into her death. She was off duty for more than a year, due to which disciplinary action was taken against her, as per the official.

    4 properties of Rs 4,856 cr drug seizure case accused seized

    In an unrelated incident, authorities have attached four properties in Maharashtra and Gujarat belonging to the prime accused in the last year's case of seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 4,856 crore, a Mumbai Police official said.

    The competent authority of Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act confirmed the action against the properties worth more than Rs 2.67 crore owned by Prem Prakash Singh, the main accused in the case, the official said on Wednesday.

    Last year, the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) unearthed a syndicate of mephedrone manufacturing and distribution and recovered 2,428.958 kilograms of the drug valued at Rs 4,856 crore from Dahisar (in Mumbai), Nalasopara (in Palghar district) and Ankleshwar (in Gujarat), the official said.

    "Two shops in suburban Dahisar, one shop at Nalasopara and a 5,000 square feet plot at Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Ankleshwar have been frozen," he said.

    The ANC's Worli unit had arrested eight persons, including Singh, in the case and filed a chargesheet before a local court, the official said.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 8:41 AM IST
