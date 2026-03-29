Advocate Romil Sagar expressed happiness over the acquittal of all accused, including Brijesh Singh, in the 2004 Cantt firing case. He stated the FIR filed by Mukhtar Ansari was fake and the court acquitted the accused due to a lack of evidence.

2004 Cantt Firing Case Acquittal

Advocate Romil Sagar on Saturday expressed happiness over the acquittal of all accused in the 2004 Cantt firing case, describing it as a win for justice.

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Speaking with ANI, Sagar shed light on the timeline of the case and said that Mukhtar Ansari had filed an FIR against the accused, including former MLC Brijesh Singh, which was later revealed to have been fake.

"This is a case from 2004 when Mukhtar Ansari had filed an FIR against Brijesh Singh and 20-22 others. In it, he had alleged that they were coming from Varanasi and had a whole convoy with them. Brijesh Singh and Krishnanand Rai's men had stopped that convoy and opened fire indiscriminately... After this, Mukhtar Ansari filed an FIR and another FIR was also filed on behalf of Krishnanand Rai... After this case, it was revealed that fake cases were filed against Brijesh Singh and his men, and we won the case in court. Justice has prevailed," he said.

"The court, in its order, said that the accused are being acquitted due to lack of evidence," he added.

Mukhtar Ansari's Legal History and Demise

Mukhtar Ansari passed away at Banda Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh after he suffered a cardiac arrest on March 28, 2024.

In April 2023, Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment in a kidnapping and murder case about the killing of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai by an MP-MLA court.

He was sentenced to life in prison on March 13, 2024, in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990.

Legal Troubles of Son Umar Ansari

Earlier in September 2025, the Allahabad High Court accepted the bail application of a gangster, Mukhtar Ansari's son, Umar Ansari. The court has accepted Umar Ansari's bail application in a case involving the submission of fake documents and forging his mother's signature to reclaim land that was confiscated under the Gangster Act.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Umar Ansari from Lucknow under the Gangster Act, and later he was sent to jail.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur, he prepared fake documents for a confiscated property by "forging the signature" of his mother, Afsa Ansari, "who had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on her", the SP added.