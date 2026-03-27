PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti condemned J&K CM Omar Abdullah for his delayed response to the Iran-Israel conflict, saying it was 'disheartening' that it took him a month to condemn Israel's attack on Iran, unlike the swift action by the Punjab Assembly.

Mufti slams Abdullah's 'disheartening' delay on Iran conflict

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday condemned Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his delayed response to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. She asserted that it was "disheartening" that it took the National Conference (NC) chief an entire month to unequivocally condemn Israel's dastardly attack on Iran, criticising the significant passage of time for taking such a stance against this issue. Citing the swift stance taken by the Punjab Assembly on the Iran-Israel issue, the PDP Chief alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir government has failed to adopt a clear and principled stand. She further criticised the administration for limiting its response to mere rhetoric and speeches rather than expressing genuine urgency or concern for the situation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"How disheartening that it took our Chief Minister the only Muslim CM of India's only Muslim majority state an entire month to unequivocally condemn Israel's dastardly attack on Iran. Even the Punjab assembly acted swiftly becoming the first to pass a resolution to condemn and show its solidarity with Iran. Yet the J&K government showed no such urgency or genuine concern choosing to limit its responses to mere rhetoric and speeches instead of a clear and principled stand," said Mufti.

Abdullah calls conflict 'illegitimate and illegal war'

These remarks come after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the ongoing conflict involving Iran, calling it an 'illegitimate and illegal war' while raising concerns over its humanitarian and regional impact during the J-K Legislative Assembly session.

Addressing the House, Abdullah said, "Honourable Speaker Sir, regarding the way an illegitimate and illegal war was imposed on Iran, I don't think anyone would stand up and speak in its favour."

Highlights loss of life and civilian casualties

The Chief Minister also expressed anguish over the loss of lives, including Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. "The way humanity was murdered and the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei Sahab, many of his companions, and close relatives were martyred, no amount of condemnation is enough," he said.

Highlighting civilian casualties, Abdullah pointed to disturbing incidents involving children. "The brutal way innocent schoolgirls were killed... we hardly have any memory of such incidents in our recent history. And the purpose? It's still not understood," he added.

Urges PM Modi's intervention

Hence, Abdullah further urged diplomatic intervention from India. He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring an end to this war. "We know the PM has good relations with Iran and neighbouring countries, and we appeal from this house to the PM that he uses his relations to bring peace to this war and bring this war to an end as soon as possible... and Iran gets another chance to peacefully coexist with the rest of the world," said Abdullah.

Concluding his remarks, Abdullah reiterated his position on behalf of his party colleagues: "Therefore, on my own behalf and on behalf of my colleagues here, we condemn this illegitimate and illegal war imposed on Iran."