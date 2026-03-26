The Karnataka High Court issued notices to CM Siddaramaiah, his family, the ED, and Lokayukta Police in the illegal MUDA sites case. The action follows a petition challenging a 'B' report that had cleared the CM in a land allotment controversy.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Lokayukta Police, Enforcement Directorate and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members on a petition challenging the closure of the alleged illegal distribution of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites.

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Court Hears Petition Challenging 'B' Report

A single-judge bench of Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav heard the petition filed by private complainant Snehamayi Krishna challenging the acceptance of the 'B' report by the Special Court of People's Representatives on January 28.

As the hearing began, senior advocate Lakshmi Iyengar, appearing for Snehamayi Krishna, said, "We have questioned the B report filed by the Lokayukta police in the Muda case. It is, in a way, like a committee report. The office objection raised by the registry regarding the petition will be rectified."

Hearing this, the bench issued notices to the Mysore Lokayukta Superintendent of Police and the Enforcement Directorate. It also issued urgent notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy, his brother-in-law Maiduna Mallikarjuna Swamy, former MUD Commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar and the owner of the objectionable land at the centre of the case, J Devaraju, and adjourned the hearing.

Details of the Petition

The Mysore Lokayukta Superintendent of Police had submitted a B report to the 82nd Additional City Civil and Sessions Court (Special Court of People's Representatives) in Bengaluru on February 12, 2025. The Special Court accepted it and passed an order on January 28, 2026.

Therefore, the 'B' report submitted by the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police should be received and examined. The order of the Special Court of People's Representatives accepting the 'B' report should be quashed. Also, the investigation of the case should be transferred to an independent investigation agency. They have requested that the independent investigation agency be directed to conduct the investigation and submit a fresh report.

Case Background and Allegations

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife and family allegedly illegally acquired 3 acres 16 gunte of land in Survey No. 464 of Kesare village, Mysore, belonging to Parvati, and instead allotted 14 plots worth about 56 crores. In this, CM Siddaramaiah has misused his power. He has influenced the officials.

Therefore, Snehamayi Krishna had filed a complaint with the Mysore Lokayukta Police on July 3, 2024, requesting them to register an FIR and conduct an investigation into the case.

Later, Snehamayi Krishna had filed an application with the Governor in June-July 2024, seeking permission to investigate or prosecute the case. After examining this, the Governor had ordered the investigation or prosecution of the case on August 17.

The High Court, which had rejected the appeal filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on August 19, challenging it, had ordered a police investigation on September 24, 2024. The Lokayukta police, which conducted the investigation, had filed a B report clearing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members. The special court had accepted it. (ANI)